Relocation of Oklahoma County jail could lead to OKC development boom

West downtown, once deemed a dead zone overshadowed by the Oklahoma County jail, is quickly filling up with apartments, restaurants and shops in an area that was once littered with empty lots, boarded-up buildings and dive bars.

Over the past few years, more than $100 million has been spent in the area between Walker and Shartel avenues. That momentum is expected to continue if voters next month approve funding for construction of a new jail. County Commissioner Carrie Blumert expects the current jail would be torn down and the four-acre property would be put up for sale.

“We’ve all publicly talked about building a one- to two-story jail, and there is no area downtown that is big enough to build a facility that large,” Blumert said. “My preference is that we sell the (current) property. I would like to use the profit of the sale to support the new jail.”

What could be built on the land occupied by the Oklahoma County jail?

Ron Bradshaw, who is building the 302-unit 700 West apartments across the street from the jail, is eager to make a bid for the four acres should the site go up for sale.

“It’s a great site,” Bradshaw said. “It’s just west of the Civic Center Music Hall, and we did the Civic Center Flats across from that, and then we did this 700 West. I see this as a natural next step.”

A mix of housing, shops, restaurants and entertainment destinations on the west fringe of downtown wasn’t something envisioned just a dozen years ago.

Film Row, a stretch of vintage film exchange buildings along Sheridan Avenue, were largely boarded up and empty. The Main Street Arcade was covered with paint and fake facades added in the 1960s. The 1916 Ford Model T assembly plant was owned by the Hall family, heirs of Fred Jones, was surrounded by empty lots and abandoned warehouses.

Film Row was the first to come back to life with a series of restorations done by Chip Fudge. But even then, Andy Burnett wasn’t so sure about developing the west end of Film Row around the iconic Ford assembly plant.

“When Clay Moss, with Hall Capital, first approached me with this idea on a napkin at Cheevers, the west side of downtown was rough,” Burnett said. “The jail was just a piece of that picture. There were abandoned buildings and trees growing up through the asphalt in the parking lots on this site. The jail literally cast a shadow over the neighborhood.”

Burnett and partner Mark Beffort wondered how they could develop a multi-block mix of apartments, entertainment, restaurants and shops that could successfully draw people to an area just south of the jail.

“The idea was to design a fun neighborhood that brought together great music, art, a variety of food options, coffee shop, salon, hotel rooms and apartments,” Burnett said. “If you went big enough with the total development, you could create your own neighborhood that would change the stigma of the west side of downtown. The Halls were willing to go big and that was the key in pulling it off.”

That success is what inspired Bradshaw to respond to a development request for Urban Renewal land at the southeast corner of NW 4 and Shartel Avenue. Urban Renewal had twice negotiated with other developers to build housing on the corner only to see those attempts fail to proceed.

West Village changed perceptions of the west fringe of downtown with the opening of the 21c Museum Hotel; the successful launch of The Jones Assembly, a combined music venue, restaurant and bar; and leasing of multiple retail spaces and the five-story, 345-unit apartments.

“It’s been extremely successful,” Bradshaw said. “It’s a lovely project. And that happened while we were working with Urban Renewal on the RFP (request for proposals) to develop this 700 West property. We felt that the city is growing to the west, so we never thought the jail was an inhibitor any more than West Village did.”

What’s next for development in west downtown Oklahoma City?

The next proposed development, if built, will complete a circle of development around the jail. Redevelopment to the west of the jail includes Stone Cloud Brewing at the former Sunshine Laundry building at NW 1 and Classen.

In a presentation Thursday to the Downtown Design Review Committee, Mark Zitzow, director of planning at Johnson & Associates, reported a client is looking at building 250 apartments and a garage at the southwest corner of NW 4 and Shartel. The site was once home to Kilpatrick Lumber.

Zitzow said the remaining structures on the site (except a building that was previously home to Banquet Cinema) will be razed and the site will be graded this summer. He said designs will be presented this summer.

“Downtown is really starting to push west,” Zitzow said. “Since Stone Cloud and West Village came online we’re starting to see a lot more development pressure here.”

Burnett believes with all the surrounding development, including the SoSA (South of Saint Anthony Hospital) modernist neighborhood to the north, the four-acre jail property is ideal for a rebirth.

“It’s a great site,” Burnett said. “It’s walkable to downtown, Scissortail Park, the arena. How special would it be to take a site that for years has been known as a place of darkness and do something special with it?”

Burnett acknowledges the jail is a politically charged topic, but adds most people agree in its current configuration it isn’t working “on multiple levels.”

“Imagine taking that site and converting it to mixed income housing, transitional housing, job training for those just out of prison or office space for the agencies doing good work helping people get back on their feet,” Burnett said. “I’d love to see that site become a source of light in our community.”

