Remains found during search for Daniel Brown, missing Houston dad

Daniel Brown has been missing since Jan. 25. A suspect has been arrested in connection to his death.

HOUSTON — Remains were found Friday in the search for the body of a Houston father who has been missing since January, Houston police confirmed.

The remains were found in a wooded area in the 5100 block of T.C. Jester Boulevard. Houston police are waiting on autopsy results but believe the remains are those of 35-year-old Daniel Brown.

Brown has been missing Jan. 25. He was last seen on surveillance camera leaving his home in the Heights. After not seeing or hearing from Brown in two days, his family went to a police station and filed a missing person’s report.

During an investigation into his disappearance, police discovered Brown went to see Treyvon Tellis, 27, the day he went missing and sometime after 10 p.m., he was killed at Tellis’ home, which is in the 2100 block of McIlhenny Street.

Tellis was later identified as a suspect in the case after evidence was discovered that linked Tellis to Brown’s death and the disposal of his body.

RELATED: Man charged with capital murder, accused of killing missing Houston father of three in robbery

Tellis was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with capital murder. At that time, Brown’s body was still not recovered but Tellis admitted to killing him, police said.

RELATED: Suspect allegedly admits to involvement in death of missing Houston father, held on $200K bond

This investigation is ongoing as the remains found have not been formally identified.