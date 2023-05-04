Remains found in 1987 identified as Christine Lester, Navajo woman who had “explicit” letter sent to her

Christine Lester, a Navajo woman who had been missing from northern Arizona, has been identified as the human remains buried in a California gravesite marked as “Jane Doe” for decades, according to authorities. Lester’s family received an anonymous letter years after her disappearance that was later found to be “explicitly” addressed to her. The cause of Lester’s death has not been publicly disclosed by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office because it may affect the ongoing investigation. Lester’s body was found on a rural county road in 1987, and it was only in 2020 when it was exhumed to create a DNA profile that authorities were able to match to one of Lester’s siblings.

Lester’s family plans to have a procession for her on the Navajo Nation, where a memorial service will be held – 36 years after she went missing – to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous people on a designated day for the same. According to the Department of the Interior, there are approximately 1,500 American Indian and Alaska Native missing persons listed in the National Crime Information Center Database. Lester’s siblings only know that she was planning to hitchhike from Indian Wells to the Flagstaff mall to buy gifts for Mother’s Day in May 1987. They received an odd, explicit letter written to Christine five years after she disappeared, which is now with the authorities. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has requested anyone with information on Lester’s homicide to contact them at 559-675-7770.