Remains found near boat ramp believed to be Florida woman missing since 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Indian River County mentioned they consider they have got found the stays that belong to a woman who has been missing for 5 years.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office mentioned Friday, deputies answered to a boat ramp near Oslo Road the place a fisherman found human stays in a mangrove sea coast within reach.





The skeletal stays have been found about 150 yards north of Oslo Road, at the side of non-public pieces that made detectives assume the stays are what’s left of Assunta “Susy” Tomassi.

Tomassi went missing on March 16, 2018, when she was once closing observed coming into a white pickup truck in the back of a Publix.

“While we await positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Tomassi family has requested privacy at this time,” Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers mentioned. “I personally met with the Tomassi family this afternoon as we hope to bring closure to them and our community members, many of which searched alongside our agency for Susy over the past five years.”

The sheriff’s place of job mentioned Flowers will temporary the media as soon as a favorable identity has been made.