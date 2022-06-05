Remains of 15-year-old found in Florida identified 50 years later – New York Daily News

Human stays uncovered in Florida virtually 50 years prior to now have been recognized with the help of genetic household tree.

Exams carried out by Othram Labs, a private forensic laboratory that is dependent upon genome sequencing to assemble DNA profiles, confirmed the stays had been these of 15-year-old Susan Gale Poole. That they had been present in June of 1974, two years after {the teenager} was last seen in Broward County merely sooner than Christmas in 1972.

Detective Invoice Springer all through a press conference on Thursday said Poole’s skeletal stays had been discovered tied up within the mangroves of an house beforehand known as “Burnt Bridges” alongside A1A in Palm Seaside County. Authorities suspect she was potential the sufferer of Gerard Schaefer who was convicted in 1973 of two counts of murder within the main diploma in slaying of a two Florida youngsters. He died in jail in 1995.

Springer well-known authorities have not however uncovered any bodily proof linking Schaefer to the crime, solely circumstantial proof.

On the time of her disappearance, Poole was residing alongside along with her family at a Fort Lauderdale trailer park, in accordance with the Palm Seaside Sherriff’s Workplace. She was moreover staying at a superb pal’s home in Wilton Manors.

Scientists from Othram had been able to assemble a DNA profile attributable to samples provided by Poole’s siblings and her mother, who continues to be alive and in her 90s.