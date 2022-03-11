Remains of 19-year-old U.S. airman killed during World War II identified

Officers say they’ve recognized the stays of a 19-year-old U.S. Military airman who was killed throughout World Struggle II. The Protection POW/MIA Accounting Company (DPAA) announced Friday that U.S. Military Air Forces Workers Sgt. Richard G. Salsbury of Canaan, Maine, was accounted for in September 2021.

U.S. Military Air Forces Workers Sgt. Richard G. Salsbury DPAA



Salsbury was a gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber that was shot down throughout Operation TIDAL WAVE, a significant bombing mission concentrating on oil refineries in Romania, on Aug. 1, 1943. He was recognized final yr by means of DNA, dental and anthropological evaluation, officers mentioned Friday.

Salsbury will probably be buried in his hometown at a later date.

Salsbury was a gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber that was shot down in Romania, on Aug. 1, 1943. DPAA



Officers say he was amongst 80 fallen service members whose stays have been moved from Bolovan Cemetery after the struggle to Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, each in Belgium. In 2017, the Protection Division started exhuming stays and making an attempt to determine them.

Salsbury’s title is amongst lacking service members on the Tablets of the Lacking on the Florence American Cemetery in Italy. A rosette will probably be positioned subsequent to his title to point he has been accounted for.

In line with newspaper clipping launched by DPAA, Salsbury enlisted on January 5, 1942 — the day after his 18th birthday.

U.S. soldier killed in WWII recognized three years after ID tags discovered

Additionally on Friday, the Protection Division mentioned they’d recognized the stays of an Military soldier from South Carolina who was killed throughout World Struggle II. DPAA announced that Military Workers Sgt. Grady H. Canup, 30, was accounted for on Jan. 26, 2022 — three years after his ID tag was present in Germany.

Canup was killed on Nov. 14, 1944, whereas preventing within the battle for Hürtgen Forest east of the Belgian–German border when enemy artillery hearth hit close to his foxhole. Due to the preventing, his physique couldn’t be recovered.

Military Workers Sgt. Grady H. Canup DPAA



Canup was “declared non-recoverable in December 1951” — however a long time later, a DPAA historian decided that one set of unidentified stays, initially found by a German forester and recovered in 1947, presumably belonged to Canup. In the meantime, in 2019, Canup’s identification tag was discovered within the Hürtgen Forest within the basic location of the place DPAA historians believed he was misplaced.

His stays have been lastly recognized this yr by means of DNA, dental and anthropological evaluation in addition to circumstantial and materials proof, officers mentioned Friday.

In line with a newspaper clipping launched by DPAA, Canup left behind a spouse and younger daughter.

Canup will probably be buried on April 10, 2022, in Anderson, South Carolina.

Trending Information