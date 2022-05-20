Remains of OK soldier killed in Korean War to be buried

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The remains of an Oklahoma soldier killed during the Korean War will soon be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

James L. Quong, a native of Norman, was an Army Reserve captain during World War II. However, he gave up his commission to join the regular Army as a master sergeant during the Korean War.

He was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, when he was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950.

Courtesy: U.S. Army Human Resources Command

MSgt. Quong was just 30-years-old when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

Almost 70 years later, Quong’s remains were turned over to the United States by North Korea.

He was ultimately accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in June of 2020.

Courtesy: U.S. Army Human Resources Command

MSgt. Quong’s remains will be interred on June 2 in Arlington National Cemetery. Graveside services will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation preceding the interment.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.