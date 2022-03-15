Remembering George Tompkins: Death Ruled Homicide 100 Years Later

The physique of George Tompkins was discovered hanging from a tree on Mar. 16, 1922, within the Municipal Gardens part of Riverside Park in Indianapolis along with his palms tied behind his again. A century later, officers have dominated the 19-year-old’s demise a murder.
The demise, which appeared on the entrance pages of Indianapolis newspapers 100 years in the past, had initially been dominated a suicide on the demise certificates though the nation coroner on the time acknowledged: “the person couldn’t have hanged himself.” However activists with the Indiana Remembrance Coalition, based mostly at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, labored to get Tompkins’ demise certificates amended.
On Saturday, Mar. 12, the bold coalition had a memorial ceremony in honor of Tompkins at Floral Park Cemetery. Marion County Deputy Chief Coroner Alfie McGinty unveiled a brand new demise certificates that listed the lynching sufferer’s passing as a murder, as reported by WTHR 13.
“We are going to carry justice to one thing that was unconscionable to me,” McGinty stated, based on NBC News.
“We’re proud to be part of this historical past some 100 years later, and we are going to keep in mind George Tompkins.”
On the gathering, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett added, “In 1922, teenager George Tompkins didn’t obtain justice from his metropolis – neither in life, nor in demise…This recognition comes 100 years too late. It’s as much as public officers like myself and others to protect and promote equal justice for all residents of our metropolis.”
A newly commissioned gravestone was displayed for Tompkins’ unmarked grave throughout this system. The remembrance group is hopeful they might help the group begin extra dialogues and transfer ahead on a bigger path to justice.
“We will’t undo the horror dedicated in opposition to this man – or in opposition to the greater than 4,000 other Black People lynched throughout a long time of racist terror,” stated Betty Brandt, director of the Neighborhood for Contemplation & Justice at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, as per a press release statement.
“However we will acknowledge what was executed, give him not less than a gravestone, and pledge to maneuver ahead collectively as a greater nation,” Brandt stated.
This current feat for Tompkins’ household and the Indianapolis group comes per week after the U.S. Senate gave closing passage to a invoice to creating lynching a federal crime, BLACK ENTERPRISE beforehand reported.
Now, the choice is within the palms of President Joe Biden.