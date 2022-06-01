Remembering the Uvalde school shooting victims

Households and a rallying group had been mourning Wednesday after a gunman killed 21 folks — together with 19 youngsters — at a Uvalde elementary college.

Tuesday’s assault on the roughly 600-student Robb Elementary College marks the deadliest college taking pictures in Texas historical past.

The 2 lecturers killed co-taught for 5 years. The kids, members of the identical fourth-grade class, had been of their final week of college. Tuesday was awards day, and the scholars had been inspired to put on a pleasant outfit and enjoyable sneakers as a part of a “footloose and fancy” theme.

One boy appeared ahead to a summer time of swimming. One lady beloved tumbling. One other dreamed of turning into an artist. Not less than two units of cousins had been within the class.

Eva Mireles

A relative remembered 44-year-old Eva Mireles as a loving mom and spouse. Mireles was a fourth-grade trainer at Robb Elementary College.

Eva Mireles was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

In keeping with her biography on the college’s web site, Mireles was an educator for 17 years. Her household included a college district police officer, her daughter and three “furry buddies.” Mireles loved operating and mountain climbing.

Mireles’ daughter, Adalynn, posted on Twitter early Wednesday: “I’ll endlessly say your title, Eva Mireles, 4th grade trainer at Robb Elementary who selflessly jumped in entrance of her college students to avoid wasting their lives. My coronary heart will endlessly be damaged. My bestfriend, my twin, was taken from me.”

“She was adventurous. I’d positively say these fantastic issues about her. She is certainly going to be very missed,” stated relative Amber Ybarra, 34, of San Antonio.

Ybarra ready to offer blood for the wounded and contemplated how nobody observed hassle with the shooter in time to cease him.

“To me, it’s extra about elevating psychological well being consciousness,” Ybarra, who additionally attended Robb Elementary College, stated. “Somebody might probably have seen a dramatic change earlier than one thing like this occurred.”

Irma Garcia

Irma Garcia, a fourth-grade trainer, was additionally killed within the gunfire, her son instructed NBC Information. The San Antonio Express-News said she was 49.

Irma Garcia was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

Garcia was in her 23rd yr of instructing at Robb, in accordance with her biography on the college’s web site.

In 2019, Garcia was named a finalist for the Trinity Prize for Excellence in Teaching, awarded to distinctive lecturers within the San Antonio space by Trinity College.

A GoFundMe web page arrange for her household and funeral bills described the longtime educator and mom of 4 as “candy, form, loving.” The GoFundMe raised greater than $30,000 in lower than 12 hours.

“She sacrificed herself defending the youngsters in her classroom,” the donation web page says. “She was a hero. She was beloved by many and can really be missed.”

Uziyah Garcia

Manny Renfro stated his grandson Uziyah Garcia was amongst these killed.

TCORRECTS AGE TO 10, NOT 8 – his March 2022 picture supplied by Manny Renfro reveals his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, whereas on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 10-year-old was amongst these killed in Tuesday’s taking pictures at Robb Elementary College on Could 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro through AP) (Manny Renfro / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever recognized,” Renfro stated. “I’m not simply saying that as a result of he was my grandkid.”

Renfro stated Uziyah, 10, final visited him in San Angelo throughout spring break.

“We began throwing the soccer collectively, and I used to be instructing him move patterns. Such a quick little boy and he might catch a ball so good,” Renfro stated. “There have been sure performs that I’d name that he would bear in mind and he would do it precisely like we practiced.”

Xavier James Lopez

Xavier James Lopez had been eagerly awaiting a summer time of swimming, his cousin, 54-year-old Lisa Garza of Arlington stated.

Xavier Javier Lopez was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

“He was only a loving 10-year-old little boy, simply having fun with life, not figuring out that this tragedy was going to occur right this moment,” Garza stated. “He was very bubbly, beloved to bop along with his brothers, his mother. This has simply taken a toll on all of us.”

Garza lamented what she described as lax gun legal guidelines.

“We should always have extra restrictions, particularly if these youngsters should not of their proper way of thinking and all they need to do is simply harm folks, particularly harmless youngsters going to the faculties,” she stated.

Amerie Jo Garza

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was photographed Tuesday morning holding an “A and B” honor roll certificates she acquired hours earlier than she died.

Amerie Jo Garza was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

Her grandmother, Berlinda Irene Arreola, instructed The Daily Beast that Amerie “was shot and killed for making an attempt to name 911; she died a hero making an attempt to get assist for her and her fellow classmates.”

Amerie, she stated, was “super-outgoing” and a “trainer’s pet” who appreciated doing properly in class.

“My little love is now flying excessive with the angels above,” her father, Angel Garza, wrote on Fb. “Please don’t take a second with no consideration. Hug your loved ones. Inform them you’re keen on them. I like you Amerie jo. Watch over your child brother for me.”

“I’ll by no means be blissful or full once more,” he added Wednesday morning.

Rojelio Torres

Federico Torres, the daddy of 10-year-old Rojelio Torres, told a KHOU-TV reporter he was despatched forwards and backwards throughout Uvalde as he tried to seek out solutions Tuesday about his son.

Rojelio Torres was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

“They despatched us to the hospital, to the civic middle, to the hospital and right here once more, nothing, not even in San Antonio,” Torres stated. “They don’t inform us something, solely a photograph, wait, hope that all the things is properly.”

However after virtually 12 hours, Treasured Perez, Rojelio’s aunt, stated the household came upon Rojelio had been killed.

“We’re devastated and heartbroken,” Perez stated. “Rojer was a really clever, hard-working and useful individual. He shall be missed and by no means forgotten.”

In a household picture, Rojelio is sporting a purple Robb Elementary T-shirt that reads “distinction maker.”

Jacklyn “Jackie” Cazares

Polly Flores instructed ABC News her 10-year-old nieces, Jackie Cazares and Annabelle Rodriguez, had been amongst these killed.

Jackie Cazares was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

Jackie’s father, Jacinto Cazares, wrote on Facebook early Wednesday: “My child lady has been taken away from my household and I. … Taken out of arms and lives, on this freaking cowardly manner, so younger, so harmless, vigorous and love. It hurts us to our souls.”

Annabelle Rodriguez

Annabelle Rodriguez was in the identical fourth grade class as her cousin Jackie, ABC Information reported.

Annabelle Rodriguez was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

A photograph of Annabelle posted on social media confirmed her holding an honor roll and music certificates.

“Why god why these candy infants who didn’t deserve this, (they) had been all blissful for summer time trip,” her older sister Lidia Anthony Luna wrote on Fb.

Jaliah Nicole Silguero

Jaliah Nicole Silguero, 11, didn’t need to go to lessons Tuesday, though she usually appreciated college, her mom Veronica Luevanos told Univision. She stated Jaliah had requested her dad if she might keep in the home.

Cousins Jaliah Nicole Silguero (left) and Jayce Carmelo Luevanos (proper) had been fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

“I feel she knew one thing was going to occur,” Veronica Luevanos stated in Spanish between sobs.

A photograph of Jaliah circulating on-line reveals her smiling on the digicam with giant sq. glasses and a brown braid falling over one shoulder. The phrases “Recreation day” had been scrawled throughout the highest of the picture with a basketball emoji.

One other picture shared on-line by her mom confirmed the 11-year-old in a black “Turkey Trot 2021″ t-shirt. She was holding up a medal with a small smile as she appeared into the digicam.

“I’m heartbroken, my child I like you a lot,” her mom wrote in a Facebook post. “don’t ever overlook [to] watch over me daddy and your sisters and massive bro. fly excessive child lady.”

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, was Jaliah’s cousin, in accordance with members of the family.

A number of hours after the taking pictures, members of the family shared images of Jaliah and Jayce on Fb with pleas for assist discovering them.Veronica Luevanos posted a collage of two side-by-side images of Jaliah and Jayce with the caption “Fly excessive my angels. We’re going to overlook yall a lot.”

She later instructed Univision that her household was taking the information exhausting. A GoFundMe organized for Jayce’s dad and mom stated kin “want as a lot assist as attainable in these horrible instances.” It had raised greater than $6,000 in 4 hours.

“Please assist us put candy Jayce to relaxation,” it was titled.

Makenna Lee Elrod

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, beloved tumbling, and in a photograph she wore a vibrant pink cheer uniform, with an identical pink bow round her lengthy blonde ponytail.

Makenna Lee Elrod was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

Pilar Newberry, whose daughter, Chloe, was in a tumbling class with Makenna, stated the 2 ladies had been enthusiastic about turning into buddies. They just lately gave one another friendship bracelets.

“Candy Makenna Relaxation in Paradise!!” Newberry wrote on Fb. “My coronary heart is shattered as my daughter Chloe beloved her a lot!!”

Her father, Brandon Elrod, instructed KTRK-TV Tuesday afternoon he had been ready for hours and feared “she might not be alive.”

“It’s fairly unhappy what this world’s coming to,” he stated.

Alithia Ramirez

Alithia Ramirez turned 10 on the finish of April. Her father, Ryan Ramirez, posted a photograph of her on-line April 28 with the caption “Blissful Birthday to my child. 10!!!!!”

Alithia Ramirez was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

Within the picture, she’s sporting jean shorts and a tie dye t-shirt with the phrases “Peace out Single Digits #I’m10.” She had her arms behind her again as she smiled up on the digicam. A pink “Birthday Lady” ribbon is connected to the underside of her shorts.

Her father shared that same photo online Tuesday night whereas asking for assist. “Looking for my daughter Alithia,” he wrote. “I Known as all of the hospitals and nothing.”

“I’m simply confused and nervous and I’m looking for out the place my child’s at,” Ramirez instructed KTRK-TV (ABC13), including that Alithia was within the fourth grade.

Wednesday morning, he modified his Fb profile image to the identical picture of her within the birthday shirt, however there have been photoshopped angel wings behind Alithia’s again. KSAT 12 reported that she beloved to attract and had needed to be an artist.

Ellie Garcia

Wednesday afternoon, 10-year-old Ellie Garcia’s father, Steven Garcia, posted images of his daughter grinning in a basketball jersey, #21, and holding a basketball and trophy: “The happiest day of her life…,” the submit stated.

This undated handout picture supplied by Siria Arizmendi reveals her niece, Ellie García, 10. García is amongst these killed in Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas. (Siria Arizmendi through AP) (Siria Arizmendi / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Ellie’s final title has additionally been reported as Lugo.

Steven Garcia additionally posted a TikTok video of Ellie speaking about God. Within the video, she stated, “Jesus, he died for us, so after we die we’ll be up there with Him.”

Her father stated of his daughter, “Our Ellie was a doll and was the happiest ever.”

”She was very blissful and really outgoing,” her aunt Siria Arizmendi stated Wednesday. “She beloved to bop and play sports activities. She was large into household, loved being with the household.”

Simply after midnight Wednesday, as thunderstorms battered many of the state, Steven Garcia took to Fb to say: “The rain reveals me you made it…. Residence!!! I like you endlessly child!!!”

Arizmendi additionally spoke angrily, by way of tears, about how the shooter managed to get a gun.

“It’s simply obscure or to place into phrases,” she stated. “I simply don’t understand how folks can promote that sort of a gun to a child 18 years outdated. What’s he going to make use of it for however for that goal?”

The Hillsboro Sports activities Affiliation introduced on Fb it might be accepting donations for the household. The sports activities affiliation can also be donating $2,500, in accordance with the submit.

Maranda Mathis

Maranda Mathis’ household had looked for her for hours earlier than her cousin confirmed her loss of life on Fb. The 11-year-old is seen in a photograph shared on-line in a pink shirt with extensive blue eyes and a closed-mouth smile.

Maranda Mathis was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

“My candy child cousin we beloved u dearly I’m so sorry this occur to u child please maintain my household in your prayers,” Deanna Miller wrote.

Tess Marie Mata

Tess Marie Mata, 10, used to apply softball exterior together with her older sister, Religion. She was sassy and the 2 used to “tag crew on mother and pa,” Religion Mata wrote in a Facebook post addressed to her sister.

“Sissy I miss you a lot,” Religion Mata stated. “I simply need to maintain you and let you know how fairly you might be, I need to take you exterior and apply softball, I need to go on one final household trip, I need to hear your contagious giggle, and I need you to listen to me let you know how a lot I like you.

Tess Marie Mata (left) was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas. She’s pictured right here together with her sister, Religion Mata.

My valuable angel you might be beloved so deeply. In my eyes you aren’t a sufferer however a survivor. I like you all the time and previous endlessly child sister, might your wings soar increased then you possibly can ever dream. Until we meet once more Tess Marie, love your large sissy🤍 pic.twitter.com/ziEAe6bsFE — Religion Mata (@faithmataa) May 25, 2022

“Tessy mother, dad, and I received’t be the identical with out you however we’re comforted figuring out you might be ready for us up in heaven and have a spot for us.”

The submit included a number of images of Tess Marie, one in all which confirmed her smiling in entrance of a large purple coronary heart painted on a cream wall, her face framed by clear glasses. Her lengthy brown hair fell previous her shoulders. Others confirmed her posing with household and her sister behind a large “Texas State College” ring and in entrance of balloons. One other confirmed her mendacity again on a mattress with a big pink plushie subsequent to her head as she slept.

Her sister wrote on Twitter that Tess Marie was a valuable angel who was beloved deeply.

“In my eyes you aren’t a sufferer however a survivor,” Religion stated. “I like you all the time and previous endlessly child sister, might your wings soar increased then you possibly can ever dream.”

Jose Flores

Jose Flores, 10, acquired an award for making the glory roll simply hours earlier than the taking pictures, his uncle Christopher Salazar instructed The Washington Post. Salazar shared a photograph with the newspaper of the smiling fourth-grader holding up his certificates.

Jose Flores was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

“He was a really blissful little boy,” Salazar stated. “He beloved each his dad and mom … and beloved to giggle and have enjoyable.”

Salazar added: He “was very sensible.”

Nevaeh Bravo

Nevaeh Bravo’s cousin wrote late Tuesday on Fb that the 4th-grader was “flying with the angels above.” Hours earlier, she’d posted on-line asking for any updates on Bravo’s whereabouts and connected a photograph of the smiling 10-year-old in a blue shirt.

Nevaeh Bravo was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

“We love you Nevaeh very a lot princess,” Emily Grace Ayala wrote. “Please everybody proceed to maintain her dad and mom and our household in your prayers.”

Austin Ayala, one other cousin, told The Washington Post that family members had been making an attempt to know why somebody would kill a lady who ”put a smile on everybody’s faces.”

Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio

Lexi Rubio, 10, acquired an all-A honor roll certificates and a “good citizen” award Tuesday.

Alexandria Lexi Aniyah Rubio was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

“We instructed her we beloved her and would choose her up after college,” her mom, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, wrote on Fb. “We had no concept this was goodbye.”

Her cousin, Briana Mata, organized a GoFundMe for the family. Mata known as Lexi her “little all star.” She performed softball.

“She was such a vibrant mild in everybody’s life and was a badass ball participant,” Mata wrote. “You left this world manner too quickly, and you’ll endlessly be missed. We shared the love of the sport ,and I’ll endlessly miss my greatest fan.”

Her coach, Kylie Rae, tweeted Tuesday night time Lexi “misplaced her life right this moment earlier than it even began.”

“My brief cease,” she wrote. “Lexi you and your smile shall be really missed. Hold swinging for the fences child lady.”

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez

An image of Maite circulating social media confirmed her posing for a photograph holding an honor roll and “‘Paw’-Some” certificates. The Specific-Information reported she was 10.

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

In a GoFundMe organized for her dad and mom, a cousin of Maite’s mom stated it was “with a heavy coronary heart” they introduced the loss of life of “this candy, sensible little lady.” The donation fund featured an image of Maite smiling in a purple plaid costume.

“Maite Rodriguez we love you.”

Eliahana “Elijah” Cruz Torres

Eliahana Elijah Cruz Torres was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

Elijah Cruz Torres, 10, was speculated to play her final softball recreation of the season Tuesday.

“She was very enthusiastic about her softball recreation right this moment. She was sort of nervous,” her aunt posted on a Fb web page known as Softball is for Women. “I talked to her final night time and she or he was sort of nervous.”

The ladies who made the All-Star Workforce had been speculated to be introduced, and Elijah was questioning if she made it.

Her great-grandfather, 69-year-old Adolfo Cruz, instructed ABC Information she was a “lovely younger lady with quite a lot of power.”

Layla Salazar

Layla Salazar, 10, beloved to swim and dance to movies on TikTok, her father, Vincent Salazar stated.

Layla Salazar was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas.

She received six races on the college’s discipline day, and Salazar posted a photograph of Layla exhibiting off two blue ribbons on Fb.

Every morning when he drove her to high school, Salazar posted he and Layla would “jam” to “Candy Youngster O’ Mine” by Weapons ‘n’ Roses. She was trying ahead to seeing the brand new Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

“Yesterday we misplaced our coronary heart (and) our complete world,” he wrote. “We Love you Child lady Daddy is sorry I wasn’t there to guard you if you wanted me probably the most we Love you a lot fly excessive my little angel fly excessive…”

The Related Press contributed to this report.

CORRECTION, 12:30 p.m. Could 28, 2022: An earlier model of this story misstated Maranda Mathis’ first title, Xavier Lopez’s center title and Uziyah Garcia’s age.