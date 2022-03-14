Remembering Traci Braxton: family & celebrities pay tribute to the late singer

Monica Schipper/Getty Photos

Since studying of Traci Braxton‘s passing Saturday after a non-public battle with esophageal most cancers, celebrities, followers, family and friends have expressed their condolences in messages posted on social media.

The Braxton household shared the unhappy information in a statement posted to her sister Toni Braxton‘s Instagram, together with a black and white picture of all 5 of the Braxton sisters.

“It’s with the utmost remorse that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” the assertion reads. “Evidently, she was a vibrant gentle, an exquisite daughter, a tremendous sister, a loving mom, spouse, grandmother and a revered performer. We are going to miss her dearly.”

“She fought to the tip and right this moment she’s at peace,” Traci’s son, Kevin Surratt Jr. stated in an Instagram post, sharing a picture of the 2 hugging. “I like my mom eternally and this hurts a lot however I’m at peace realizing she’s isn’t in ache anymore…”

Gabrielle Union, Mary J. Blige, Tyrese, MC Lyte and plenty of extra stars left sympathetic and inspiring messages within the feedback part.

Viola Davis took to Twitter to precise her condolences, saying, “I’m sooo sorry! What a lightweight you had been Traci!! Condolences to the Braxton Household, her son and husband. Relaxation effectively!”

Beyoncé posted an image of the late star on her official website, with the message, “Relaxation in Peace Traci Braxton.”

“My honest condolences to The Braxton household.. Traci was proficient, humorous and a pleasure to be round.. prayers of consolation to all,” comic Loni Love said on Twitter.

Missy Elliot re-tweeted a snippet of a video from the Braxton Household Values actuality present, saying, “It’s like she left these phrases together with her sisters to all the time keep in mind… Could God give the household STRENGTH Relaxation in Paradise Traci you’ll not be forgotten.”

