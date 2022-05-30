Rep. Barbara Lee Issues Statement on 2nd Anniversary of George Floyd, Applauds Executive Order on Policing

Rep. Barbara Lee issued the next assertion Wednesday on the second anniversary of the homicide of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and in response to a brand new Govt Order on policing issued by President Biden:

“Two years in the past, George Floyd’s brutal homicide by the hands of regulation enforcement swept the nation. His life was taken from him by a damaged, racist felony justice system. Whereas his loss of life catalyzed protests throughout the nation, actual systemic change has largely been out of attain.

“Tons of of others have been the victims of racial profiling within the years since, some shedding their lives, some making the information, different circumstances not getting the eye they warranted. On this painful anniversary, my ideas and prayers are initially with George’s household and neighborhood.

“Right now, President Biden made progress in repairing the damaged system that led to George’s loss of life with a historic Govt Order to fight police brutality. I commend the president for taking motion to advertise accountability, increase requirements, enhance transparency, and reform the felony justice system.

“Nevertheless, this EO alone shouldn’t be sufficient. State and native police departments should comply with. The Senate should discover the political will to abolish the filibuster and move significant police accountability laws. Black lives and the destiny of this nation depend upon it.”

Learn the complete textual content of the manager order here.

