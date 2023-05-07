Rep. Patrick McHenry says there are no “red lines” in debt ceiling negotiations

Rep. Patrick McHenry has stated that there are no “red lines” involved in debt ceiling negotiations, according to CBS News. The Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, had previously warned that the United States could potentially default on its debt obligations by June 1st. However, McHenry affirmed that Republicans have no set boundaries in these conversations, with the exception of the need to address fiscal matters at a time when federal spending has increased over 40% from pre-COVID levels. Stay updated and receive notifications on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by turning on browser notifications.



