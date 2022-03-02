Rep. Van Taylor fights to overcome Trump snub, and other Texas GOP congressional primaries to watch

WASHINGTON – Rep. Van Taylor’s GOP primary has been a referendum on Donald Trump’s claims that the presidency was stolen from him.

The two-term Plano Republican faced an onslaught from Keith Self, who served 12 years as Collin County judge, over Taylor’s vote to certify Biden’s election the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Another challenger, businesswoman Suzanne Harp, went further, claiming the FBI incited the riot.

Taylor remained ahead in early returns.

Taylor was one of four Texas Republicans who voted to certify Biden’s victory. Trump snubbed all four, even as he endorsed 16 of 17 other Texas GOP incumbents seeking reelection to Congress.

Self accused Taylor, falsely, of supporting the House Jan. 6 investigation.

Taylor did vote to create a 9/11-style bipartisan commission. But when Senate Republicans killed that idea, he vehemently opposed creation of the House committee by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He also echoes Trump’s complaints that it has turned into a partisan witch hunt.

Of the four incumbents snubbed by Trump, Taylor was the only one who faced a serious challenge, though he enjoyed a 4-1 financial edge over three opponents. The others were expected to sail through the primaries: Reps. Dan Crenshaw of Humble, Tony Gonzales of San Antonio and Chip Roy of Austin.

Rep. Pete Sessions of Waco, formerly of Dallas, was the only Texas Republican who failed to get on Trump’s list even though he did vote to challenge Biden’s win.

But like the other incumbents who did get Trump’s seal of approval, he faced only token opposition.

Trump kept clear of a race to succeed his ally Rep. Kevin Brady of The Woodlands that, like Taylor’s race, reflects a simmering GOP civil war.

Morgan Luttrell, one of 11 contenders in the 8th District, North of Houston, has backing from Crenshaw – both were Navy SEALs – plus House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and former Gov. Rick Perry.

Luttrell served as an adviser when Perry was energy secretary, but his time in the Trump administration didn’t earn a nod.

The MAGA crowd, including Sen. Ted Cruz and conspiracy peddling U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Madison Cawthorne, back Christian Collins, a conservative activist.

In East Texas’ 1st District, three candidates were vying to succeed Rep. Louie Gohmert. The Tyler Republican gave up his safe seat to challenge Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The race drew little attention outside the district and Trump kept out of it.

Trump did weigh in on two other open seats, though he waited until two weeks ago when it was clear who the front-runners are.

In South Texas, the former president backed Monica De La Cruz in a nine9-way Republican field for the 15th District. She lost to Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen by just 6,000 votes in 2020.

Redistricting flipped the odds in this district, which runs from San Antonio to the Rio Grande. Trump lost the old 15th by 2 points. Under the new map, he would have won by 3 points.

It’s one of Texas’ few swing districts.

Gonzalez fled to a neighboring, more Democrat-friendly seat in his reelection bid.

In northwest Houston, Trump backed another near-miss candidate from 2020: Wesley Hunt, a West Point graduate and former Army helicopter pilot and clear front-runner in a 10-way race.

Texas jumped from 36 seats to 38 thanks to torrid population growth last decade, the biggest increase of any state. Hunt is running in the new 38th District.

About a third of the residents were shifted from a neighboring district where Hunt fell just short against Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, a Houston Democrat, in 2020.

Hunt would be the third Black Republican in the House. Texas currently has none.