Report: African Americans Distrust Social Media as Source for COVID-19 Vaccine Information

A brand new nationwide questionnaire reveals {that a} majority of African American adults consider that social media is the No. 1 supply of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and that false info deliberately targets the Black neighborhood.
The insights, launched by The Center for Black Health & Equity (The Heart), a nationwide nonprofit group that facilitates public well being packages and companies to profit communities and folks of African descent, reviewed responses by 791 African American adults between the ages of 18 and 54, and found:
– The highest 5 most-frequented sources for COVID-19 vaccine info are: the information (48 %), web (43 %), social media (39 %), household and mates (35 %) and medical doctors (35 %).
– Relating to feeling assured that they’re getting correct details about the COVID-19 vaccine, 33 % of the African People questioned say they fully belief their medical doctors to supply the data, and 18 % fully belief their household and mates. Social media ranked final of the alternatives, with solely 6 % of contributors saying they belief on-line platforms fully to supply correct info.
– The highest three sources believed to be primarily answerable for sharing misinformation in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine focused to the Black neighborhood are: social media (27 %), the information (25 %) and web (15 %).
– Practically seven-out-of-ten (69 %) consider that concentrating on all People with misinformation in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine is considerably to very intentional.
– 60 % admitted they’ve shared info they realized on social media with household and mates, and a few third (35 %) re-shared it on their very own social media platforms.
“This observe of receiving and sharing misinformation amplifies well being disparities and harms the Black neighborhood, which is already dying from COVID-19 at disproportionate charges,” mentioned Delmonte Jefferson, government director for The Heart.
“Fact Examine goals to right this contagious unfold of inaccurate and false narratives.”
The Heart has launched TheTruthCheck.org, a web based useful resource to supply African People with social media literacy and fact-checking abilities wanted to keep away from the affect of misinformation concerning the COVID-19 vaccine, in accordance with a press release. To be taught extra in regards to the marketing campaign and how one can spot misinformation on social media, go to TheTruthCheck.org.
Funding for the initiative was made doable by way of a sub-award from the CDC Basis and is a part of the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) of the U.S. Division of Well being and Human Providers (HHS) monetary help award totaling $25,660,048 with 100 % funding from CDC/HHS.
The contents are these of the creator(s) and don’t essentially characterize the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CDC/HHS or the U.S. Authorities.