Mike Stobe/Getty Pictures

(NEW YORK) — It seems Anthony Rizzo is staying put in New York.

Citing a supply, ESPN reviews the 32-year-old first baseman agreed to a two-year, $32 million take care of the New York Yankees Tuesday night time.

The contract contains an opt-out clause after one season, based on ESPN.

Rizzo joined the Yankees mid-season final July after being traded from the Chicago Cubs, with whom he had been enjoying with since 2012.

Within the 49 video games he performed with the Yankees final 12 months, the three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner had eight house runs, 21 RBIs and a .249 batting common.

