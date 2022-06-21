Report from Downtown Lakeland armed guard shows need for security

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority is wanting into extra security, after hiring an armed guard in May.

The Cake Makers Studio positioned in Downtown Lakeland is thought for their elaborate desserts and vast number of ice cream.

“We have 24 different flavors but one of the most popular as you can see is the Cookies N’ Cream,” mentioned Owner of Cake Makers Studio Luis Arias.

Arias mentioned summer season is a busy time for his enterprise. So, he’s grateful to have an armed guard patrolling downtown, 5 days every week.

“We called him a couple of times, regarding a group of kids. They were messing around. He talked to them and had a good approach,” Arias mentioned.

The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority employed the non-public armed guard somewhat over a month in the past, to reply rapidly to non-emergency conditions, that law enforcement officials aren’t available to get to. The guard reported patrolling 205 occasions from May 15 to June 15. A majority of them non-criminal incidents.

“If there’s an electrical box that’s not secure, he’s going to report that. If there’s a street light out, he’s going to report that. So, this is not police activity, this is what we’re asking them to report to us,” mentioned LDDA Executive Director Julie Townsend.

Townsend mentioned there was an uptick in graffiti and 19 disturbances have been reported.

“One incident of a gentleman who had fallen asleep in his vehicle while it was running and appeared to be intoxicated,” mentioned Townsend.

LDDA is paying $7,995 a month for the security guard, on a six-month trial. The company will resolve whether or not to increase the contract or search extra assist from Lakeland police. Currently, there’s one police officer assigned to cowl downtown.