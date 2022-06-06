Report: Indiana Woman Uses Apple Airtag to Track and Mow Down Boyfriend She Accused of Cheating

An Indiana lady used an Apple AirTag final week, however not in the way in which it was meant for use.
In keeping with the Indianapolis Star, an Indiana lady is accused of killing her boyfriend after utilizing an Apple AirTag to trace him down at a bar the place he reportedly went to fulfill one other lady.
The 26-year-old lady, Gaylyn Morris, allegedly hit her boyfriend, Andre Smith along with her car thrice round midnight final Thursday. She adopted him to an Indianapolis watering gap.
Police officers stated that he died instantly on the spot the place he was hit.
Morris “pulled ahead and clipped the sufferer, and he went down, at which period … [Morris] then backed over him after which pulled ahead and hit him for the third time,” in accordance with an affidavit.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say officers responded to the incident that came about within the car parking zone of Tilly’s Pub within the 3900 block of East 82nd Road at about 12:30 a.m. Smith, 26, was beneath a car.
He was instantly pronounced useless by medics with the Indianapolis Fireplace Division. The Marion County Coroner’s Workplace decided he died from being deliberately hit by a car.
Morris informed a witness on the scene that she used an Apple AirTag and GPS to comply with Smith after which discovered him on the bar with one other lady. Morris additionally informed the witness that Smith was her boyfriend and was dishonest on her. She grabbed an empty wine bottle and swung it on the lady however Smith caught it and bought in between the 2 ladies. All three had been requested to go away, however the different lady who was with Smith stayed inside to attend for a meals order.
In keeping with a witness, she considered the scene from the bar as Morris hit Smith, backed up over his physique, after which hit him once more. Morris bought out of her automotive and went after the girl however cops on the scene detained her.
Jail information present Morris is preliminarily charged with homicide.