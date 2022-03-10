Report: Kanye West hires entertainment host Jason Lee as his new social media manager

Johnny Nunez/Getty Pictures for Netflix

Kanye West has reportedly added a brand new member to his workforce by hiring Hollywood Unlocked host Jason Lee as his social media supervisor.

In response to the U.Okay. tabloid The Sun, the leisure blogger “is working for him within the function of a media supervisor, serving to dealer offers and he’s in cost along with his public picture.”

The information comes a little bit over every week after Fb posted Kanye’s “Controlling Our Narrative: The Future Brunch” livestream occasion, which Lee hosted.

Ye’s determination to make use of Lee might come as a shock to some after Lee revealed false information again in February, reporting that Queen Elizabeth II had died. An up to date model of the unique story, now formatted as a listicle, was later revealed to the Hollywood Unlocked web site. Lee additionally apologized.

“From the surface it appears completely unusual to take him on, particularly after what occurred with the Queen,” a supply advised The Solar about Kanye’s alleged determination. “However he needs to be surrounded by individuals who understand how the media recreation works and reckons he shares a imaginative and prescient with Jason.”

The information additionally comes amidst the various current social media posts Ye has shared relating to his very public divorce from Kim Kardashian.

