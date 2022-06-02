Report: McDonald’s in Massachusetts Purposely Sold and Placed Bacon on a Fish Sandwich to Muslim Family

A quick-food restaurant in Massachusetts is being sued by a Muslim lady who alleges that staff at a McDonald’s purposely positioned some bacon on a Filet-O-Fish sandwich that the lady ordered for one in all her kids.
The Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MA) has announced that it has filed a lawsuit in opposition to McDonald’s with the Massachusetts Fee In opposition to Discrimination (MCAD). The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a Muslim lady after staff allegedly stuffed her fish sandwich filled with bacon.
In keeping with the lawsuit, staff at a neighborhood McDonald’s restaurant situated in Chicopee, Massachusetts, positioned three to 4 strips of bacon on a fish sandwich ordered by Ghadir Alahmar. She ordered the sandwich, which she explicitly ordered plain for her 7-year-old little one. It was apparent that Alahmar is Muslim, as she was carrying a hijab, or Islamic headband, and abaya, a protracted Islamic costume.
“Anti-Muslim bias takes many ”kinds,” stated CAIR-MA Authorized Director Barbara J. Dougan in a written assertion. “However you may’t can’t go a lot decrease than tampering with the meals of a younger little one. We hope McDonald’s will discover these actions as appalling as we do and take all wanted measures to make sure that one thing like this by no means occurs once more on the Chicopee retailer or another location. Non secular discrimination at a spot of public lodging shouldn’t be solely unlawful but additionally morally reprehensible.”
CBS Information studies that Alahmar received their order, together with fries and cookies, and walked to a close-by college playground. When one in all her sons opened the bag, he observed the bacon. Alahmar instructed her son to not eat the sandwich, however he stated he was hungry and ate the decrease half of the bun and a part of the fish filet.
Not solely did the sandwich have bacon, but it surely additionally had additional strips in it. Primarily based on a duplicate of the receipt submitted with the lawsuit, they have been charged a further $1.5“ for “ONLY Two Half Strips ”aAlahmar’shmar’s husband went again tMcDonald’snald’s with the uneaten portion of the sandwich later that night and was given a refund of the acquisition worth, in addition to the bacon upchMcDonald’snald’s had no remark.