Report Of Suspicious Person Prompts Lockouts At Schools | News, Sports, Jobs

Two Jamestown public schools briefly went into lockout Wednesday.

A report of a suspicious person outside Jamestown High School prompted the order around noon. A lockout, the school district said, means no one is allowed entry into the school, outside classes are brought inside and interior operations continue as normal.

“A suspicious individual was observed outside the high school and a lockout was activated as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff inside the school,” the district said in a message.

A lockout also was activated at Washington Middle School out of precaution “related to a person of interest that (the Jamestown Police Department) was looking for,” JPS said.

Officers flooded the area and later verified there was no immediate threat.