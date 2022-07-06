Report shows three missed opportunities to slow Uvalde school shooter

The ALERRT Center at Texas State University launched its after-action report on Wednesday.

UVALDE, Texas — A brand new report from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University shows that legislation enforcement responding to the Uvalde school taking pictures on May 24 had three missed possibilities to slow the gunman earlier than the deadly taking pictures that resulted within the deaths of 19 college students and two adults.

According to the report, a Uvalde officer armed with a rifle sighted in to shoot the 18-year-old gunman earlier than he entered the school however as an alternative waited for permission from a supervisor. The report states that the officer turned to the supervisor “to get confirmation” about taking pictures the suspect and that when he turned again to the shooter, he had missed his likelihood – the gunman was already contained in the constructing.

Two different key points talked about within the report concerned the school’s doorways not being locked and one of many first responding officers driving at a excessive price of pace by way of the school’s parking zone, inflicting the officer not to discover the gunman who was in the exact same lot on the time.

The report additionally shows that officers who tried to cease the gunman “lost momentum” after taking fireplace as they waited for extra weapons, together with tear gasoline, to arrive.

BREAKING: A rifle-armed Uvalde officer sighted in to shoot the Robb Elementary attacker earlier than he entered the school however as an alternative waited for supervisor permission — certainly one of many new revelations in a report obtained in the present day by nationwide specialists in regards to the May 24 police response. 1/4 — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 6, 2022

ALERRT additionally reported that officers might have tried to breach the classroom by way of different strategies, similar to bursting by way of sheetrock or home windows.

The report raises new criticisms, which have primarily been focused on the chief of the Uvalde school district police division, Pete Arredondo, as safety specialists now seem to be condemning the work of different rank-and-file officers who converged on the campus.

The report mentioned it’s nonetheless unclear why officers lastly breached the classroom at 12:50 p.m. – a couple of hour after the gunman entered the school.

The report concluded, “While we do not have definitive information at this point, it is possible that some of the people who died in this event could have been saved had they received more rapid medical care.”

To view the complete report, click here.

