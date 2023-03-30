Report: Tory Lanez files appeal in Megan Thee Stallion shooting conviction

Tory Lanez has filed a motion for a new trial after being found guilty on all charges in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion on July 12, 2020, in the Hollywood Hills, Rolling Stone reports.

Lanez’s attorneys Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma reportedly cite multiple grounds for the new trial, including a claim that jurors were “erroneously allowed” to view an Instagram comment made from the rapper’s personal account claiming that Megan’s ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris, was not the shooter.

“The court erred on numerous questions of law in allowing the People to introduce this post, depriving defendant of a fair trial,” the new motion reads, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone. “The only acceptable remedy for this miscarriage of justice is a new trial.”

In December, Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with the enhancement of “personal use of a firearm” linked to that count, plus carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He faces 22 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.