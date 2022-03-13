Reports: Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dead at 71

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

William Harm, who received the Academy Award for Finest Actor for Kiss of the Spider Girl in 1986, has reportedly died at age 71.

Deadline and different shops cite a press release by Harm’s son, Will, that reads, “It’s with nice disappointment that the Harm household mourns the passing of William Harm, beloved father and Oscar profitable actor, on March 13, 2022, one week earlier than his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, amongst household, of pure causes. The household requests privateness presently.”

It had been reported in Might of 2018 that the elder Harm had terminal prostate most cancers.

Within the ’80s, Harm was nominated for Finest Actor three years working; he received for Kiss of the Spider Girl, however was additionally nominated for 1987’s Broadcast Information and 1986’s Kids of a Lesser God. He earned his fourth Oscar nomination, for Supporting Actor, for 2005’s A Historical past of Violence, the latter for a task that featured fewer than ten minutes of whole display screen time.

Harm was additionally identified for his roles in Altered Photographs, The Massive Chill, Physique Warmth and Gorky Park, amongst others. To youthful followers, he was acquainted for his recurring position within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in 5 Marvel motion pictures: The Unbelievable Hulk, Captain America: Civil Battle, Avengers: Infinity Battle, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

Harm additionally had a distinguished profession as a theater actor, profitable an Obie, a Theatre World Award and a Tony nomination.

Harm was married and divorced twice, and leaves behind 4 youngsters.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.