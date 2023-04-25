Republicans seek to toughen law amid animal ‘rescue’ campaign | New York

(The Center Square) — New York Republicans are pushing for tougher criminal sanctions for livestock theft in response to concerns about “rescue” campaigns by animal rights activists targeting upstate farms.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said he plans to file legislation to amend New York law to update second-degree burglary changes, including unlawfully entering or remaining on farmland with intent to commit a crime.

He said the proposal was prompted by recent concerns that animal rights activists seek to “steal” livestock from upstate farms as part of a new campaign.

“Let’s be clear – these are not ‘advocates’, these are extremists who believe they have a right to steal from our hard working local farmers,” Ortt said. “These extremists are threatening our farmers’ property and their livelihoods.”

Last week, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office issued a “public alert” for farmers warning that animal rights activists were organizing on social media websites to conduct “animal rescues” and actively recruiting individuals for the efforts.

The notice said two farms had recently reported “suspicious activity.” It warned other farmers to “be aware and stay alert” of any surveillance of their properties and report any incidents to law enforcement officials.

“The intent of the surveillance is to gather information for a potential rescue of farm animals,” Niagara Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said in a statement. “Any illegal action taken by these individuals will be treated as criminal activity.”

One of the bill’s co-sponsors, state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said most upstate New York farms are family-owned operations that don’t mistreat their livestock and say activists are “misguided” if they believe the animals need to be rescued.

“Upstate New York farms are about as far from corporate ‘factory farms’ as you can get,” he said. “Family farms have well cared for animals that would be traumatized if they were taken from their environment and caretakers.”

Ortt said under the proposal, violators could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. They could also be charged with larceny, depending on the value of the livestock stolen.

“Our farmers are already struggling with the after effects of the pandemic and crushing mandates from Albany,” he said. “These men and women who work on our farms are making an honest living, the last thing they need are radical extremists further threatening their livelihood.”