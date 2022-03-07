Republicans to block creation of January 6 investigation commission

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — The effort to create a commission to look into the events of the January 6 seige of the U.S. Capitol will face its first major test when it heads to the Senate, where it faces stiff opposition from Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his opposition and aims to unite Republicans against approving the commission.

“I do not believe the additional, extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts, or promote healing. Frankly, I do not believe it is even designed to do that,” said McConnell.

Several rank-and-file Republicans echoed sentiments made by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who says the commission will become politicized and claim Democrats will delay the finding to make political hay.

Democrats argue Republicans are afraid of what the commission might find, saying the GOP is too beholden to former President Donald Trump, who is accused of inciting the insurrection over pushing myths about the 2020 election.

It has been proven through various audits, investigations and hand-counted ballot recounts that the election was not, quote, “stolen.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted his political counterparts, saying, “We need an independent, trusted, bipartisan commission now more than ever. It is critically important to establish a trusted record of events and begin to restore faith in our democracy.”

The commission aims to appoint a 10-member outside panel to look into how the January 6 riot started and the events that took place after protestors took the Capitol. The bipartisan commission would share subpoena power with an equal number of staff for each side.

10 Republican senators would need to break from their ranks to approve the commission, but it is uncertain if that will happen.

In anticipation of the vote, Gladys Sicknick, the mother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as well as other Capitol Police officers met with Republican leaders in hope to change their minds and have them support the measure.

