Republicans’ use of mail-in ballots down dramatically after Trump’s unfounded election fraud claims

Texas Republicans have largely abandoned voting by mail, a stark departure from when GOP voters used to cast mail-in ballots at a higher rate than Democrats.

Republican leaders say the reasons behind the shift are two-fold.

Former President Donald Trump has vilified mail-in voting as a reason he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. He claimed a level of fraud that was never proven. Even so, Trump won Texas and Republicans maintained control of the Texas Senate and House.

Still, after Trump lashed out, the Texas Legislature last year approved a controversial elections bill that put cumbersome regulations on mail-in voting, which has resulted in confusion and thousands of ballot applications rejected by election officials.

That’s why some Republicans say that Trump and the Legislature went too far with their rhetoric and actions related to mail-in voting. They contend the elderly and disabled Republicans are being led to believe the process is tainted, which results in them rejecting a longstanding practice that makes it easier and more convenient for them to vote.

“It was wrong to make it such a negative thing, when in fact it’s so helpful for older seniors,” said longtime Republican consultant Clayton P. Henry of Dallas. “That’s another case of somebody talking about something and not really realizing what the implications really are, so when someone like Trump casts darkness on our entire system of voting for older people, and makes them doubt whether their vote is counted, it’s a shame.”

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. A federal judge on Feb. 18, 2022, rejected efforts by the former president to toss out lawsuits filed by lawmakers and two Capitol police officers, saying in his ruling that the former president’s words “plausibly” may have led to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

But many Republicans contend diminishing the emphasis on mail-in voting isn’t a bad thing, and they predict what’s lost with mail ballots will be made up by in-person voting.

“I just think they’re going to have a lot more Republicans vote on Election Day,” said Dallas County Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu. “There are a lot of people that distrust the process. They feel that the longer their vote is just sitting out there in some sort of holding pattern, something could happen to it.”

Former Tarrant County Republican Party executive director Jeremy Bradford agreed.

“A lot of Republicans realize that that’s where voter fraud is most likely to happen,” said Bradford, now a political consultant. “People are cautious about mail-in ballots. They want to make sure that their vote counts, so they’re going to vote in person if at all possible.”

The Goddess of Liberty sits atop the Texas State Capitol dome in Austin, Texas, Thursday, December 9, 2021. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News) (Tom Fox)

According to early voting data from Secretary of State John Scott, only 5% (34,735) of Texas Republicans voted by mail as of Feb. 23. For their primary races, 13% (54,523) of Democrats voted by mail. For in-person during the same period, 643,763 Republicans cast ballots compared to 358,381 Democrats.

The trend bears out locally as well. In Dallas County, where Republicans are trying to make a rebound, only 4% returned mail-in ballots, compared to 8% from Democrats. In Tarrant County only 2,012 Republicans had voted by mail as of Feb. 22, compared to 3,710 Democrats over the same period. Even in reliably red Denton County, Democrats were voting by mail at a higher rate than Republicans. As of Feb. 23, 1,447 Democrats had voted by mail, compared to 1,345 Republicans.

As of today, in Denton County, more Democrats (1447) than Republicans (1345) have successfully returned mail-in ballots even tho 60% of mail-in ballots were requested by voters intending to vote in GOP primary. — Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe 🌻 (@phwolfe940) February 23, 2022

In 2018, the last Texas midterm election, Republicans led Democrats in mail-in voting. In Dallas County, 8,911 Republicans voted by mail in their primaries, compared to 7,819 Democrats using the mail-in ballot process.

“Republicans are way down and to the point where I had to check my numbers a couple times to make sure that I was right,” said University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus. “They’re down in some places that makes sense that they would be, but they’re also down in places that it doesn’t make sense that they would be.”

Percentage of turnout through day 7 compared to 2018. Except for Cameron (both parties) and Hildalgo (Republican), cumulative turnout in big counties is off 48% compared to 2018. (eg, Harris County Democratic Vote totals are 71% what they were in 2018) #txlege pic.twitter.com/TxNoAgiU9q — Brandon Rottinghaus (@bjrottinghaus) February 23, 2022

Rottinghaus said that GOP mail-in ballots are down in Fort Bend and Tarrant counties, but also in places where the party is trying to make additional inroads.

“Even in places where lately the party has been trying to make gains, like Cameron County and Hidalgo County, the percentage of Republican mail-in ballots is low,” Rottinghaus said.

Rottinghaus said GOP mail-in voting is down because of ballot issues created by the Republican-driven election law, fewer races in various counties, and voters waiting until the last-minute to mail ballots.

He added a primary reason for the GOP drop in voting by mail is that the process is no longer in vogue with many Republicans.

“Republicans are avoiding mail-in ballots,” he said. “There has been a lot of political consternation around the use of mail ballots and I think Republicans are getting the message that voting by mail might be problematic.”

Bradford agreed, saying he’s heard Republican voters voice their distrust of the mail-in ballot system.

“I was poll greeting over the weekend in Keller and I talked to a lady that came up there to spoil her mail-in ballot. She wanted to vote in person to protect against voter fraud,” Bradford said. “Voting by mail is still a right afforded to those who can’t get to the polls. If they can’t get to the polls, then, yeah, vote by mail. If mail-in voting is an option for me, it would be a last resort of voting.”

Along with Republican leaders stoking fears of voter fraud, mail-in voting has been impacted by the Legislature’s new law that has resulted in ballots being rejected and general confusion over the application process.

Henry, who unsuccessfully tried to create a postcard-like mail-in ballot application to simplify the process, said individual campaigns used to have extensive mail-in ballot programs to help the elderly.

That has changed in the wake of the new elections law.

“You had a lot of campaigns just throw in the towel,” Henry said. “We just decided not to try to do something that would be easier to use because of the roadblocks.”

The amount of ballots that are being rejected remains abnormally high. Dallas County initially saw 28% of mail ballots rejected because of errors. Through Saturday, 18% of absentee ballots have been rejected because the voter either submitted a ballot with an ID number not matching voter records or left the ID field blank, according to a spokesman for the county elections department. In Collin County, 19% of ballots have been rejected, down from an initial rejection rate of about 25%, county Election Administrator Bruce Sherbet said.

Sherbet said he expected that percentage to continue to drop.

The veteran elections official added that while there had been a decline in Collin County mail-in votes from Republicans, it wasn’t has pronounced as some other areas in the state.

As of Wednesday, Republicans in Collin County had returned 4,765 mail ballots, compared to 3,102 for the Democratic primary. In 2018 Republicans had 5,615 mail-in ballots for the same period, compared to 2,812 for the Democrats.

“When I’m looking at those numbers, we might have dropped down just a little bit,” Sherbet said. “There may be a dampening effect on it. I can see that, but this county wouldn’t be one that you would just compare the whole state with.”

Election workers are also mindful of a provision in the new law which made it a felony for any election worker to solicit a mail-in ballot from a prospective voter. That part of the law was set aside earlier this month after a San Antonio federal court granted an injunction.

Henry said the tone from GOP lawmakers about mail-in voting has been harmful.

“They put such a kibosh on mail-in voting — that your votes are going to be lost and all these problems — that some people decided not to vote by mail,” Henry said. “I would say that the majority of the reason that people didn’t choose ballot-by-mail is that campaigns didn’t actively try to overcome the hurdles that the Republican legislature put in our way that made it more difficult for our own voters.”

Austin-based political consultant Derek Ryan said GOP talking points has a lot to do with the party’s declining use of the mail ballot process.

“We’ve spent the last two years hearing President Trump and some other Republicans say that of all the methods of voting, mail ballots are the least secure,” Ryan said. “After hearing that message for at least the last few years, you’re now seeing that there are Republicans that are probably opting to use a different method to vote this election.”

That doesn’t mean Republican are losing votes, he noted. They are simply shifting to the in-person column. Turnout in general is close to matching what it was four years ago, Ryan said.

Ryan said many people who voted by mail in the 2020 Republican primary have yet to participate in the March 1 election.

“There were 75,000 people who voted by mail in the 2020 Republican primary who have not voted yet,” Ryan said. “You probably have some of these people waiting to see if there’s any big story that drops about a candidate right before Election Day.”