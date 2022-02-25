Requests for At-Home Abortion Pill Soared 1200% After Texas Ban Took Effect – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Requests for abortion drugs skyrocketed in Texas after a state legislation that bans abortions round six weeks of being pregnant went into impact final September.
A study printed Friday in JAMA Community Open, by researchers on the College of Texas, discovered requests made by Texans to a world humanitarian group referred to as Aid Access, which supplies abortion remedy by mail, soared by practically 1,200% the week Senate Bill 8 went into impact.
Throughout the next three weeks, that quantity fell, however each day requests remained considerably elevated — a mean of 37.1 each day requests in comparison with 10.eight requests previous to the legislation going into place.
“What we’re seeing right here is retaining consistent with what we’ve seen somewhere else the place abortion has been severely restricted,” stated lead examine writer Dr. Abigail Aiken, an affiliate professor of public affairs on the College of Texas, Austin.
The FDA completely lifted certainly one of its restrictions on how sufferers are in a position to entry Mifeprex, certainly one of two medicines generally prescribed for medical abortions.