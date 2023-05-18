Rescan your TV for a clearer signal Stars-Golden Knights on ABC

If you are a fan of the Dallas Stars and plan to observe their recreation towards the Vegas Golden Knights on ABC, be sure you rescan your TV as WFAA now gives a extra tough signal to strengthen your viewing revel in. On May 21 and May 27, the Dallas Stars will play the Western Conference’s No.1 general seed, Vegas Golden Knights.

Although Dallas has a 3-0 regular-season document towards Vegas, together with two shootout wins, the rest can occur in playoff hockey, making this sequence a must-watch.

The Dallas Stars have earned just one Stanley Cup victory, which passed off in 1999. In 1981, 1991, 2000, and 2020, they got here on the subject of a win however overlooked out. Since their championship victory in 1999, the Stars have made it to the Western Conference Final 4 instances:

2000: Lost in Stanley Cup Final

2008: Lost in Western Conference Final

2020: Lost in Stanley Cup Final (COVID-19 “bubble” playoff)

2023: TBD

North Texas audience can watch the sport on WFAA, and now we have made certain that those that use antennas to song into the sport obtain a crystal-clear broadcast feed of WFAA. Recently, WFAA enhanced its tower signal power to supply higher reception high quality for our audience during the area.

You can watch the video on the best of this text to acquire a very simple step by step walkthrough on methods to rescan your tv – to make sure the crispiest WFAA broadcast conceivable. Additionally, we offer a detailed description of the method, at the side of an evidence of the era at the back of it for you to observe at the side of proper right here.