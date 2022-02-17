Rescuers race against time to reach boy named Haidar trapped in Afghanistan well for two days

Rescuers were desperately scrambling Thursday to reach a 9-year-old boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village.

The operation in Shokak village, Zabul province, comes less than two weeks after a similar attempt to rescue a child from a Moroccan well gripped the world — but ended with the boy found dead.

Video shared on social media — including by officials of Afghanistan’s new Taliban government — showed a boy identified as Haidar wedged in the well, able to move his arms and upper body.

“Are you OK, my son?” his father can be heard saying. “Talk with me and don’t cry, we are working to get you out.”

“OK, I’ll keep talking,” the boy replies in a plaintive voice.

The video was obtained by rescuers who lowered a camera down the narrow well by rope.

Shokak village, in Zabul province, Afghanistan Google Maps



Local officials said the boy appeared trapped about 33-feet down the 27 yard shaft.

“A team is there with an ambulance, oxygen and other necessary things,” tweeted Abdullah Azzam, secretary to Deputy Prime Minister Abdulghani Barada.

Rescuers were digging an open slit trench from an angle at the surface to try to reach the point where the boy is trapped.

It appeared to be similar engineering to what rescuers attempted in Morocco early this month when a boy fell down a 35 yard well but was found dead five days later.

The ordeal of “little Rayan” gained global attention and sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic Twitter hashtag #SaveRayan trending.

