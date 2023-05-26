According to a report by News, researchers have found that the population of great white sharks along the East Coast is increasing. The researchers are tracking the migratory patterns of the predators and have observed a significant rise in their numbers. Carter Evans covered the story. If you want to be the first to know about breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting, turn on your browser notifications.
Researchers say great white shark population off East Coast is booming
According to a report by News, researchers have found that the population of great white sharks along the East Coast is increasing. The researchers are tracking the migratory patterns of the predators and have observed a significant rise in their numbers. Carter Evans covered the story. If you want to be the first to know about breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting, turn on your browser notifications.