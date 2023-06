The Pasco County Fire Department (PCFR) used to be referred to as to reply to a residential construction fire at 6:45 am on Sunday in Pasco County, Florida.

The PCFD arrived at a two-story house the place smoke used to be coming from the second one ground. Firefighters had been alerted that a person used to be nonetheless in the home and sadly, the person used to be pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the reason for the fire is these days underway.