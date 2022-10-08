Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian | News

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents have been allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the catastrophe is not over.

Many of the properties nonetheless standing on Estero Island lack primary providers, so transportable restrooms, hand-washing stations, bathe trailers and different necessities have been trucked in for residents who need to keep, Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned at a news convention. Debris nonetheless has to be eliminated earlier than rebuilding can start.

“There’s a lot more to do, and really some of the hardest stuff is still ahead of us,” DeSantis said.

While residents were initially allowed back on the island after the storm, officials shut down access to allow teams to finish searching the wreckage building by building for possible victims. Once the work was done, residents lined up and were allowed to return on buses.

Shana Dam went to see what was left of her parents’ house.

“It’s gone,” she instructed the Fort Myers News-Press. “It’s just gone.”

Just getting across the island, residence to most of Fort Myers Beach, is troublesome due to storm particles, however heavy tools was used to clear roads.

With handmade indicators everywhere in the space warning that looters shall be shot by householders, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno mentioned solely 9 such theft circumstances had been reported.

Ian, a high-end Category 4 storm with most sustained winds of 155 mph (249 kph) at landfall, was the third-deadliest storm to hit the mainland United States this century behind Hurricane Katrina, which left about 1,400 folks useless, and Hurricane Sandy, which had a complete dying rely of 233 regardless of weakening to a tropical storm simply earlier than it made U.S. landfall.

State officers have reported 94 storm-related deaths in Florida to date and most have been in Lee County, which incorporates the Fort Myers space and close by Gulf Coast islands together with Estero.