Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents have been allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the catastrophe isn’t over.

Many of the houses nonetheless standing on Estero Island lack primary providers, so moveable restrooms, hand-washing stations, bathe trailers and different necessities have been trucked in for residents who need to keep, Gov. Ron DeSantis stated at a news convention. Debris nonetheless has to be eliminated earlier than rebuilding can start.

“There’s a lot more to do, and really some of the hardest stuff is still ahead of us,” DeSantis stated.

While residents have been initially allowed again on the island after the storm, officers shut down entry to permit groups to end looking the wreckage constructing by constructing for attainable victims. Once the work was accomplished, residents lined up and have been allowed to return on buses.

The cleanup continues throughout Florida after Hurricane Ian ravaged a lot of the Sunshine State. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, FLORIDA POWER AND LIGHT)

Shana Dam went to see what was left of her dad and mom’ home.

“It’s gone,” she informed the Fort Myers News-Press. “It’s just gone.”

Just getting across the island, house to most of Fort Myers Beach, is tough due to storm particles, however heavy tools was used to clear roads.

With handmade indicators everywhere in the space warning that looters will likely be shot by householders, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno stated solely 9 such theft instances had been reported.

Ian, a high-end Category 4 storm with most sustained winds of 155 mph (249 kph) at landfall, was the third-deadliest storm to hit the mainland United States this century behind Hurricane Katrina, which left about 1,400 folks useless, and Hurricane Sandy, which had a complete demise depend of 233 regardless of weakening to a tropical storm simply earlier than it made U.S. landfall.

State officers have reported 94 storm-related deaths in Florida thus far and most have been in Lee County, which incorporates the Fort Myers space and close by Gulf Coast islands together with Estero.

