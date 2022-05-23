Front Page

Residents can help Orlando kids battling illnesses by buying $1 coffee on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
ORLANDO, Fla.Central Florida residents can help local kids battling illnesses by buying coffee on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day. 

Dunkin’ says participating restaurants in the Greater Orlando area will offer $1 iced coffee on Wednesday, May 25, and will donate 100% of the proceeds to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

It’s part of the restaurant’s Dunkin’ Joy Childhood Foundation – which Dunkin’ says has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits since 2006. 

The $1 beverage will be offered nationwide, according to Dunkin’, giving customers elsewhere the opportunity to bring joy to kids at hospitals in their communities.  

