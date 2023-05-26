Residents cautioned not to swim at these L.A. beaches over the holiday weekend

Health officers in Los Angeles are urging citizens who’re headed to the seaside this Memorial Day weekend to steer clear of swimming, browsing and enjoying in the ocean water at positive places. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health introduced on Thursday that ocean water use warnings had been issued after the exams printed that bacterial ranges prevalent in the water exceeded well being requirements.

The following places had been known as spaces that beachgoers will have to steer clear of to assist handle their well being:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Pico-Kenter hurricane drain at Santa Monica Beach

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

For extra information about the high quality of water at native LA beaches, together with an interactive map, talk over with the L.A. County Public Health website.