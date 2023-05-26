Residents cautioned not to swim at these L.A. beaches over the holiday weekend

Health officers in Los Angeles are urging citizens who’re headed to the seaside this Memorial Day weekend to steer clear of swimming, browsing and enjoying in the ocean water at positive places. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health introduced on Thursday that ocean water use warnings had been issued after the exams printed that bacterial ranges prevalent in the water exceeded well being requirements.
The following places had been known as spaces that beachgoers will have to steer clear of to assist handle their well being:
- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
- Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
- Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu
- Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach
- Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
- Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach
- Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach
- Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
- Pico-Kenter hurricane drain at Santa Monica Beach
- Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
For extra information about the high quality of water at native LA beaches, together with an interactive map, talk over with the L.A. County Public Health website.
