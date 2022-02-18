Residents displaced from Galleria-area apartment after large fire

No injuries have been reported but several residents have been displaced.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters battled a 3-alarm apartment fire Thursday night that left families from more than 50 units out in the cold in the Galleria area.

No injuries were reported but residents from 60 to 60 units had to evacuate due to fire damage, smoke and power outages, according to Houston Fire Department Sam Pena.

The Houston Fire Department tweeted about the fire in the 3000 block of Greenridge Drive shortly before 9 p.m.

More than 100 firefighters had to battle the blaze overnight because the strong, cold winds extended the fire into other parts of the apartment complex.

It’s unknown when and how the fire started, but Pena said the Red Cross has been requested to assist with displaced residents.

Officials said they took many of those displaced residents to warming centers.

@HoustonFire is on scene performing an offensive attack at 3000 Greenridge after receiving reports of an apartment on fire. Call type upgraded to a 2 alarm. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 18, 2022