Resolution to officially recognize Dallas Koreatown heads to governor’s office

A invoice has been handed unanimously in each chambers of the Texas Legislature which is able to recognize Dallas Koreatown at state stage. House Concurrent Resolution 39, filed by way of state Rep. Rafael Anchía and Senate Concurrent Resolution 31, filed by way of state Sen. Tan Parker, will officially recognize Dallas Koreatown for 10 years with Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature.
The Greater Dallas Korean American Chamber of Commerce collaborated with Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez’s office to set up boulevard indicators in Korean and English at Royal Lane, between Harry Hines Boulevard and Luna Road, to deliver popularity to the world referred to as Koreatown. Narvaez praised the designation of Koreatown in a written commentary.
State Rep. Anchía introduced on unveiling the brand new boulevard indicators that he would introduce a answer for state designation of Dallas Koreatown. Multiple Korean Americans from North Texas, Anchía and Narvaez expressed their reinforce to the Texas House Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee for the statewide designation in April 2023.
The answer comes amidst the tragedy of the mass capturing in Allen, Texas, the place a Korean American couple and their two kids have been a number of the sufferers. The fund for the circle of relatives has raised over $1.7 million as of Wednesday. Rep. Anchía expressed his unhappiness on the tragedy however celebrated the a hit passage of the Koreatown answer.
An article similar to the designation of Koreatown in northwest Dallas may also be discovered right here: