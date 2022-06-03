Respected Former WNBA Team Doctor Targeted In Tulsa Hospital Shooting

4 folks died, together with two medical doctors, after a disgruntled affected person went on a capturing rampage inside a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
On Wednesday, NBC Information reported that Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn, and a hospital affected person William Love have been killed in a mass capturing at Saint Francis Well being System. Michael Louis, 45, had simply been handled by Dr. Phillips, a revered Black physician, hours earlier than he returned to the hospital and opened hearth.
Louis bought an AR-15-style rifle at 2 p.m. and returned to the hospital shortly earlier than 5 p.m. to hold out the lethal capturing. Officers additionally found the shooter purchased a semi-automatic pistol from a pawnshop days earlier than the capturing.
Louis was Phillips’ affected person who underwent again surgical procedure with the physician on Could 19.
He returned on Could 24 complaining of extra again ache that he “blamed” on Dr. Phillips, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin mentioned. On Tuesday, after being handled once more, Louis nonetheless complained about having ache.
Franklin says Louis carried a letter with him whereas performing the mass capturing, “which made it clear that he got here in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anybody who obtained in his means.”
“He blamed Dr. Phillips for the continued ache following the surgical procedure,” Franklin mentioned.
Dr. Phillips was a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in spinal surgical procedure and joint reconstruction, NY Publish reports. He additionally labored because the workforce physician for Tulsa’s former WNBA workforce, the Tulsa Shock, earlier than the workforce moved to Dallas.
In Louis’ written letter, he vowed to kill Dr. Phillips and “anybody who obtained in his means.” The three extra victims are mentioned to have stepped in entrance of Dr. Phillips when Louis got here in with the gun.
“They stood in the best way and Louis gunned them down,” Franklin mentioned. “He started firing at anybody who was in his means.”
Louis took his personal life after finishing up the mass capturing.