Rest in Peace: John Nova Lomax





John Nova Lomax used to be a proficient creator who had a zeal for song and the state of Texas. He had a prepared pastime in other folks from all walks of existence, and would communicate to somebody to soak up native historical past that he may then write with authority. Unfortunately, John kicked the bucket too quickly, at the morning of Monday, May 22, 2023, leaving in the back of a legacy of compassion, honesty, and a unending interest.

During his profession, John wrote columns and tales about Houston, its other folks, and Texans around the state, generating paintings that may final long gone their newsletter dates. Andy Van De Voorde, an government affiliate editor of Voice Media Group, had labored intently with John when he used to be an editor on the Houston Press. He affectionately recalled that John become a company mentor to his fellow song editors, educating them that a gifted creator can be a advantageous human being.

John had many accomplishments in his profession, however none extra so than when he wrote in regards to the stricken nation song celebrity Doug Supernaw. John’s in depth analysis and eloquent writing earned him the Deems Taylor ASCAP Award, and he traveled to Lincoln Center to assemble his best honor. Brian McManus, previously with the nightlife columnist with the Press, accompanied him at the go back and forth and used to be struck by way of John’s brilliance and encyclopedic wisdom of historical past, in particular in terms of song and Texas.

While John used to be proficient and gifted, he nonetheless had his struggles. He had an inclination to drink greater than he will have to have, and it sooner or later were given the simpler of him. Despite his struggles, John used to be a proud guy who frequently saved his hardships to himself. However, one govt “intervention” in the 2000s became issues round for him, forcing him to journey his bicycle to paintings on a daily basis as a substitute of riding. The kilos melted away, and he regarded and felt more healthy consequently.

John’s upbringing used to be now not with out its demanding situations both, as his mom had a number of addictions and kicked the bucket at an early age. However, he went to reside together with his father in Nashville, the place he met a tender Steve Earle, who would move directly to change into a famend musician. John moved again to Houston as he felt that his highschool wasn’t difficult sufficient, and he later attended Strake Jesuit, the place he first of all hated it however in the long run discovered it saving him. John went directly to go back and forth the arena, reside in a kibbutz together with his first spouse, and sooner or later become a creator for the Houston Press. He used to be the paper’s Music Editor and sooner or later asked to change into a workforce creator to amplify his writing past overlaying song.

In his later years, John had a plan to place out a e-book, a choice of his Sole of Houston columns. He used to be the use of a walker however used to be nonetheless lively and captivated with his writing. However, his well being took a flip for the more serious, and he used to be admitted to the ICU Ward at St. Luke’s the place he kicked the bucket. John left in the back of a son and daughter who he used to be extremely pleased with, and a legacy of significant writing and compassion for the folk of Texas.