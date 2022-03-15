Restaurant worker served a suspect, help police track him down







It was final Tuesday when police in Florida shared photos and a video of an individual of curiosity in connection to the deaths of a husband and wife from Daytona Beach stabbed to death while walking home. Valerie Court docket, who works at a restaurant within the space, realized she served that individual on Saturday, March 5, and had a bank card receipt. “I am very blissful that I used to be capable of assist them get a harmful individual off the road,” Court docket mentioned. Court docket knew when she noticed him on the information — the person now recognized as Jean Macean — sat at her desk for a late lunch wearing the identical outfit, carrying a backpack. “I assumed possibly he wished to be left alone as a result of he was short-worded with me so I simply stored his tea crammed up,” she mentioned. Hours after that encounter, early Sunday morning, Terry and Brenda Aultman have been viciously stabbed as they rode bikes residence. When the suspect’s image was extensively circulated, Court docket remembered he paid with a bank card. “It did not have his title on it. It mentioned my momentary pay card however he did preliminary signal it and preliminary it JM,” she mentioned. Police have been in a position to make use of that receipt to trace suspect Jean Macean to a location in Orlando the place he was later arrested. “I wished to catch this man. I wished to assist the police division and assist the group and catch him and get him. I knew I had useful data,” Court docket mentioned. Court docket contacted police earlier than the company supplied a $50,000 reward however there isn’t any doubt her data not less than partially, was essential. Police haven’t but decided if or when will probably be paid out. “I did not do it for the reward, I did it for the police division to assist get a harmful individual off the road,” she mentioned. Although the suspect is in custody, Valerie Court docket remains to be chilled by the interplay and relieved a suspect has been recognized and arrested.





