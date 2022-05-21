RestaurantindustrystillstronginLincolndespitechallenges|LocalBusinessNews

Business

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
DougEvanswillhappilycitethisstatistictoyou:About80%ofrestaurantsfailwithinfiveyears.Infact,60%ofthemdon’tevenmakeittotheirfirstbirthday.

Buthe’snotexpectingtheonehe’sinvolvedwithwillbeoneofthem.







TomMejstrik,thelocalfranchiseeforFirehouseSubs,standswithhisdaughterAshleyMejstrik,thegeneralmanager,atthesandwichchain’ssecondLincolnlocation.



JAIDENTRIPI,JournalStar


L’sKitchenat17thandVanDornstreetsisacollaborationbetweenEvans,formerCityCouncilmanRoyChristensenandLawrencedeVilliers,anativeofFrancewhorananotherrestaurant,TheNormandy,inthesamelocation.

Therestaurant,whichopenedinApril,specializesin”gourmetcomfortfood,”Evanssaid,includingmanyfamiliardisheswithnewtwistsonflavors.

Eachmanisfocusingonhisareaofexpertise:Evansonmarketing,ChristensenonthefinancialsideanddeVilliersonthefood.

Becauseofthat,saidEvans,”Wecanfigureoutawaytomakeitwork.”

Itappearsanumberofrestaurateursarefiguringouthowtomakeitwork,withahealthynumberofrestaurantscontinuingtoopeninLincolndespitetheongoingcoronaviruspandemic,inflation,supplychainissuesandalaborshortage.

ResearchdonebylocalcommercialrealestateagentRobinEschlimanshowedthatmorerestaurantsopenedthanclosedlastyearinLincoln,thefirsttimethat’shappenedsinceatleast2018.

Thepaceofopeningswasdownslightly,withonly26,comparedwith28in2020and31in2019,butthepacesofarthisyearseemstohaveaccelerated.


AsofMay1,morethanadozennewrestaurantshadopenedinLincolnsincethebeginningoftheyear,andatleastanotherhalfdozenwereindevelopmentorunderconstruction.

Theyrangefrommom-and-poplocations,toexpansionsoflocaloperations,tonewlocationsfornationalchains.

OneofthemwasFirehouseSubs,asandwichchainthatopeneditssecondLincolnlocationinMarch.

LocalfranchiseeTomMejstrik,whoopenedhisfirstlocationatEastParkPlazain2016,startedworkingonanotheratEdgewoodShoppingCenterin2019,butthenthepandemiccamealongandshelvedhisplanstemporarily.

Butonethinghenoticedthroughoutthepandemicwas'”thedemandjustcontinuedtobestrong.”

Mejstriksaidhiscarry-outandcateringbusinessboomed,givinghimnoqualmsaboutaboutopeningasecondlocation,especiallyoneinsouthLincoln,wheremanyofhiscustomerslive.

“It’sstillagoodtimetoopenrestaurants,”hesaid.

ZoeOlson,executivedirectoroftheNebraskaHospitalityAssociation,agrees.

“It’sagoodindustrytobein,andIthinkpeopleareseeingit,”saidOlson,whonotedthattherestaurantindustryisnodifferentthanmostotherindustries:Thereisaconstantchurnofbusinessesopeningandclosing.

Butthepandemicshinedaspotlightontheindustry,shesaid,andtherewasalotofmediacoverageaboutthestrugglesitfaced.


“IthinkoverwhelminglythehospitalityindustrycametotheforefrontofnationalnewsandlocalnewsandstatenewsbecauseofCOVID,”Olsonsaid.

Thatalsomeantaspotlightonrestaurantsclosingdown,eventhoughOlsonsaidshebelievesthatinmostcases,thepandemicwasnotthemainreasonthoseplacesclosed.

Butit’snosecretthattheindustrylostcustomers,whetheritwasbecauseofemergencyhealthmeasuresthatrestrictedin-persondiningorcustomerswhowerewaryofeatingoutbecauseoftheriskofcatchingthedisease.

Researchsuggeststhatthosefearshaveeasedandpeoplearecomingbacktorestaurantsthisyearafteravoidingthemoverthepasttwoyears.

AreportfromTOPData,acompanythatdeliversbusiness,consumerandmarketinginsights,showsthatrestaurantvisitsareupalmost21%inNebraskain2022comparedwith2021,whichranksastheseventh-highestincreaseamongthestates.

“Businessisbackandwe’relearninghowtodealwiththat,”Olsonsaid.

Onewayrestaurantsaredealingwiththeincreasedbusinessandashortageofworkersisusingmoretechnology.

ExamplesofthataremenusaccessedviaQRcodesandorderingandpaymentterminalsattables,Olsonsaid,andcustomersaregoingtocontinuetoseemoreinnovation,shesaid.

Butrestaurantsstillneedbodies,andOlsonsaidworkersarestartingtoreturntotheindustry.

AsofMarch,therewere7,300peopleemployedinrestaurantsinNebraska,accordingtotheFederalReserveBankofSt.Louis,themostsincethepandemicbegan.

Somelocalrestaurantsthatwentoutofbusinessduringthepandemiccitedaninabilitytofindenoughworkersasoneofthereasonstheyshutdown.

BothEvansandMejstriksaidtheirrestaurantshavebeenabletofindenoughworkers,andEvanssaidhebelievestalkofalaborshortageisa”falsenarrative.”

“Allyouhavetodoispaypeopleafairwageandthey’llcomeworkforyou,”hesaid.

The10longest-runningrestaurantsinLincoln

1942:Lee’sRestaurant

Lee’sRestaurant,shownin2014whenthemascotPetewaswelcomedhomeafterbeingstolen,isLincoln’soldestfull-servicerestaurant.Itislocatedat1940W.VanDorn.



JournalStarfilephoto


1957:Valentino’s





Valentino’s,thesecond-oldestrestaurant,hasmultiplelocationsinLincoln.TherestaurantchaingotstartedonHoldregein1957. 



JournalStarfilephoto


1963:Misty’s

Misty’s(thesignfortheoriginalat6235Havelockisshown)isLincoln’sthird-oldestrestaurant.



JOHNMABRY


1965:Virginia’sTravelersCafe





Virginia’sTravelersCafeat3280CornhuskerHighwayisLincoln’sfourth-oldestfull-servicerestaurant.Inthispicture,Rich”Rob”RobinsoneatsbreakfastatVirginia’sin2008.



ERICGREGORY,filephoto


1976:Tico’s





Tico’s,317S.17thSt.,isLincoln’sfifth-oldestfull-servicerestaurant.



LJSfilephoto


1978:daVinci’s





DaVinci’shasmultipleLincolnlocations,allservingpizza,pastaandsandwiches.TheKnudsonfamilybegantheirrestaurantbusinessinLincolnin1978withPontillo’sPizzeriadowntown.ThefirstdaVinci’slocationopenedin1984onSouth48thStreet.



JournalStarfilephoto


1982:Piezano’s





Piezano’s,2740SouthSt.,isLincoln’ssixth-oldestrestaurant.Inthisphoto,ShawnWatterstakesdownaticketatPiezano’sonSuperBowlSundayin2016.



MISCHALOPIANO,JournalStarfilephoto


1984:TheIsles





IslesPub&Pizza,6232HavelockAve.,tiedforseventh-oldestfull-servicerestaurantinLincoln.



JournalStarfilephoto


1984:ImperialPalace





ImperialPalace,701N.27thSt.,tiedforseventh-oldestLincolnrestaurant.



LincolnJournalStarfilephoto


1986:Billy’s





Billy’sRestaurant,1301HSt.,isLincoln’sninth-oldestrestaurant.



JournalStarfilephoto


1988:Hi-WayDiner





Lincoln’sHi-WayDiner,2105Nebraska2,hasplentyofhomestylefavoritessuchasmeatloafonthemenu.Therestaurantopenedin1988.



LJSfilephoto


