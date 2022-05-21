RestaurantindustrystillstronginLincolndespitechallenges|LocalBusinessNews

LongtimesiteofVillageInntobecomeLincoln’ssixthDunkin’location
AsofMay1,morethanadozennewrestaurantshadopenedinLincolnsincethebeginningoftheyear,andatleastanotherhalfdozenwereindevelopmentorunderconstruction.
Theyrangefrommom-and-poplocations,toexpansionsoflocaloperations,tonewlocationsfornationalchains.
OneofthemwasFirehouseSubs,asandwichchainthatopeneditssecondLincolnlocationinMarch.
LocalfranchiseeTomMejstrik,whoopenedhisfirstlocationatEastParkPlazain2016,startedworkingonanotheratEdgewoodShoppingCenterin2019,butthenthepandemiccamealongandshelvedhisplanstemporarily.
Butonethinghenoticedthroughoutthepandemicwas'”thedemandjustcontinuedtobestrong.”
Mejstriksaidhiscarry-outandcateringbusinessboomed,givinghimnoqualmsaboutaboutopeningasecondlocation,especiallyoneinsouthLincoln,wheremanyofhiscustomerslive.
“It’sstillagoodtimetoopenrestaurants,”hesaid.
ZoeOlson,executivedirectoroftheNebraskaHospitalityAssociation,agrees.
“It’sagoodindustrytobein,andIthinkpeopleareseeingit,”saidOlson,whonotedthattherestaurantindustryisnodifferentthanmostotherindustries:Thereisaconstantchurnofbusinessesopeningandclosing.
Butthepandemicshinedaspotlightontheindustry,shesaid,andtherewasalotofmediacoverageaboutthestrugglesitfaced.
3newrestaurantsopenatnorthLincolndevelopment
FormerLincolnValentino’sbuffetlocationtobecomemedicalclinic
“IthinkoverwhelminglythehospitalityindustrycametotheforefrontofnationalnewsandlocalnewsandstatenewsbecauseofCOVID,”Olsonsaid.
Thatalsomeantaspotlightonrestaurantsclosingdown,eventhoughOlsonsaidshebelievesthatinmostcases,thepandemicwasnotthemainreasonthoseplacesclosed.
Butit’snosecretthattheindustrylostcustomers,whetheritwasbecauseofemergencyhealthmeasuresthatrestrictedin-persondiningorcustomerswhowerewaryofeatingoutbecauseoftheriskofcatchingthedisease.
Researchsuggeststhatthosefearshaveeasedandpeoplearecomingbacktorestaurantsthisyearafteravoidingthemoverthepasttwoyears.
AreportfromTOPData,acompanythatdeliversbusiness,consumerandmarketinginsights,showsthatrestaurantvisitsareupalmost21%inNebraskain2022comparedwith2021,whichranksastheseventh-highestincreaseamongthestates.
“Businessisbackandwe’relearninghowtodealwiththat,”Olsonsaid.
Onewayrestaurantsaredealingwiththeincreasedbusinessandashortageofworkersisusingmoretechnology.
ExamplesofthataremenusaccessedviaQRcodesandorderingandpaymentterminalsattables,Olsonsaid,andcustomersaregoingtocontinuetoseemoreinnovation,shesaid.
Butrestaurantsstillneedbodies,andOlsonsaidworkersarestartingtoreturntotheindustry.
AsofMarch,therewere7,300peopleemployedinrestaurantsinNebraska,accordingtotheFederalReserveBankofSt.Louis,themostsincethepandemicbegan.
Somelocalrestaurantsthatwentoutofbusinessduringthepandemiccitedaninabilitytofindenoughworkersasoneofthereasonstheyshutdown.
BothEvansandMejstriksaidtheirrestaurantshavebeenabletofindenoughworkers,andEvanssaidhebelievestalkofalaborshortageisa”falsenarrative.”
“Allyouhavetodoispaypeopleafairwageandthey’llcomeworkforyou,”hesaid.
The10longest-runningrestaurantsinLincoln
1942:Lee’sRestaurant
Lee’sRestaurant,shownin2014whenthemascotPetewaswelcomedhomeafterbeingstolen,isLincoln’soldestfull-servicerestaurant.Itislocatedat1940W.VanDorn.
JournalStarfilephoto
1957:Valentino’s
Valentino’s,thesecond-oldestrestaurant,hasmultiplelocationsinLincoln.TherestaurantchaingotstartedonHoldregein1957.
JournalStarfilephoto
1963:Misty’s
Misty’s(thesignfortheoriginalat6235Havelockisshown)isLincoln’sthird-oldestrestaurant.
JOHNMABRY
1965:Virginia’sTravelersCafe
Virginia’sTravelersCafeat3280CornhuskerHighwayisLincoln’sfourth-oldestfull-servicerestaurant.Inthispicture,Rich”Rob”RobinsoneatsbreakfastatVirginia’sin2008.
ERICGREGORY,filephoto
1976:Tico’s
Tico’s,317S.17thSt.,isLincoln’sfifth-oldestfull-servicerestaurant.
LJSfilephoto
1978:daVinci’s
DaVinci’shasmultipleLincolnlocations,allservingpizza,pastaandsandwiches.TheKnudsonfamilybegantheirrestaurantbusinessinLincolnin1978withPontillo’sPizzeriadowntown.ThefirstdaVinci’slocationopenedin1984onSouth48thStreet.
JournalStarfilephoto
1982:Piezano’s
Piezano’s,2740SouthSt.,isLincoln’ssixth-oldestrestaurant.Inthisphoto,ShawnWatterstakesdownaticketatPiezano’sonSuperBowlSundayin2016.
MISCHALOPIANO,JournalStarfilephoto
1984:TheIsles
IslesPub&Pizza,6232HavelockAve.,tiedforseventh-oldestfull-servicerestaurantinLincoln.
JournalStarfilephoto
1984:ImperialPalace
ImperialPalace,701N.27thSt.,tiedforseventh-oldestLincolnrestaurant.
LincolnJournalStarfilephoto
1986:Billy’s
Billy’sRestaurant,1301HSt.,isLincoln’sninth-oldestrestaurant.
JournalStarfilephoto
1988:Hi-WayDiner
Lincoln’sHi-WayDiner,2105Nebraska2,hasplentyofhomestylefavoritessuchasmeatloafonthemenu.Therestaurantopenedin1988.
LJSfilephoto
