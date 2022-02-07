Results from the Week of January 31

Winter Seasons Finish With Dragon Boys Soccer, Girls Basketball and Swim & Dive Teams Headed To Championship Play

VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

2/1 at Houston Christian • 2-2 Tie

Goals by Will Young (2)

2/5 vs St. Andrew’s* • 5-0 W

Goals by Will Young (2), Michael Black (2), and Tanure Ewherido

Coach Bryan Sherman: We finished the regular season as the third-place finisher in the South Zone, a great accomplishment for this group. I am proud of the effort and hopefully, we can make some noise at the SPC tournament next weekend!

Next up for Dragon Boys Soccer:

February 10-12 at SPC Championships, Fort Worth

…

VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

2/1 at Houston Christian* • 3-2 L

Coach Amber Clevenger: Tonight’s loss to Houston Christian was a hard-fought game that I can stand tall and be proud of. It shows that we’ve come a long way as a team because we played this same team, with the same players, in a tournament at the beginning of the season and we fell to them 5-1. Today we fought hard, scored first but still came up short. The early goal by junior Kaitlin Hinch was clutch–she earned that goal! Later in the game after being down 3-1, Elly Principi took a free-kick for us and sunk a beautiful goal. We did everything we could to get the equalizer but we just couldn’t find the net. Friday we take on St. Andrew’s for senior night and I feel confident we will play hard for our deserving seniors.

Ad

2/1 vs. St. Andrews* • 3-3 Tie

Coach Amber Clevenger: Our final game vs. St. Andrews ended in a tie. It wasn’t the result we wanted but we came out slow and then finally found our energy in the second half. Maddie Van Osdell started off the scoring and then Kaitlin Hinch scored the next two to give us the tie. Although the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to, I was happy to see the team begin to really give the energy we needed towards to end to show great promise for next year!

…

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

2/1 at Houston Christian* • 58-19 L

2/5 vs St. Andrew’s* • 26-25 W

Coach B.J. Feuerhelm: Resilient is the word that I would use to describe this team. We found ourselves wrapping up what has been a very challenging season but the girls never lost hope and believed in each other. Now we are headed to the playoffs. Having to win two of your last three conference games to secure a spot is never easy, but this group pulled it together and did just that! I could not be more proud of their buy-in throughout the season and now they get to reap the rewards.

Ad

8-13 season record • 3-5 conference record

Dragon girls basketball’s nail-biter 26-25 win earned them a spot in the playoffs.

Next up for Dragon Girls Basketball:

February 10-12 at SPC Championships, Fort Worth

…

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

2/1 at Houston Christian* • 91-48 L

2/5 vs St. Andrew’s* • 55-54 L

Coach Matthew Wilson: We concluded our season with a hard-fought match against St. Andrew’s. It was a special afternoon as we celebrated our seniors. As a coaching staff, we have enjoyed working with all of them over the years. Seeing their growth has been truly rewarding. Though their season ended before we wanted it, this group helped lead us to our best season since 2014. Thank you, seniors! Best of luck to the girls basketball, boys soccer and swim & dive teams as they represent JCS at the SPC Tournament!

…

VARSITY SWIMMING & DIVING

Next up for Dragon Swimming:

Ad

February 11 at SPC Championships, Arlington ISD Athletic Complex

•• SPRING SPORTS ••

VARSITY BASEBALL

2/5 vs. Legacy Prep • 18-8 W

Next up for Dragon Baseball:

February 8 at Lutheran South 7 p.m.

February 10 at Second Baptist, 7 p.m.

February 14 at Woodlands Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

February 17-19 host SPC vs TAPPS Challenge

…

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Next up for Dragon Softball:

February 18-19 at SJS Classic Tournament, St. John’s February 24-26 at FBCA Tournament, Fort Bend Christian Academy

March 3 at Incarnate Word, Memorial Park Softball Field

March 4 vs. Second Baptist, 5 p.m.

…

VARSITY TENNIS

Next up for Dragon Tennis:

February 11 at Chancellors Tournament, Chancellors Racquet Club February 18 at EHS MET Tournament, Metropolitan Racquet Club

February 28 girls team at St. Agnes, Memorial Park Tennis Center

March 4-5 at TTC Private School Championships

… VARSITY TRACK & FIELD

Ad

Next up for Dragon Track & Field:

February 12 at TWCA Meet, The Woodlands Christian Academy February 17 hosts Cooper Triangle Meet with Concordia Lutheran and Frassati Catholic

February 25-26 at Dick Phillips Relays, Episcopal High School February 26 at TWHS Invitational, The Woodlands High School

…

VARSITY GOLF

Next up for Dragon Golf:

February 22 at Kinkaid Invitational, Blackhorse Golf Club

March 3-7 at St. John’s Invitational, Wolfdancer Golf Club

…

For more information contact:

Lynn Boeding, Sports Communications [email protected] • 281.367.0900 ext. 2455 • cell: 281.748.1447

The John Cooper School

One John Cooper Drive The Woodlands, TX 77381 Tel. 281.367.0900 fax. 281-298-2071 www.johncooper.org