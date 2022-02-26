Retired SWAT officer Curtis Reeves acquitted in Florida movie theater shooting

A Florida jury on Friday acquitted a retired police SWAT commander of homicide for fatally shooting a fellow moviegoer throughout an argument over cellphone use.

Deliberations in the trial started Friday and the six-person jury returned its verdict late that night time, information shops reported.

Retired Tampa police Captain Curtis Reeves, now 79, had been charged with second-degree homicide for killing Chad Oulson throughout an altercation at a suburban movie theater on January 13, 2014.

Throughout closing arguments, protection lawyer Richard Escobar mentioned that Oulson, 43, made Reeves, then 71, moderately consider his life was in hazard by turning, yelling and reaching towards him. He mentioned Reeves made the choice to shoot primarily based on his practically 30 years in legislation enforcement and hours of coaching on the justifiable use of lethal power. Reeves did not have to attend till he was hit earlier than defending himself, Escobar mentioned.

Former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves offers testimony whereas being questioned by protection lawyer Richard Escobar throughout his second-degree homicide trial, February 24, 2022, on the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Heart in Dade Metropolis, Florida. Douglas R. Clifford / AP



Reeves “had extra information, extra expertise, extra examine in that space than anybody in this courtroom,” Escobar mentioned. “It is a harmful world.”

However prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser countered that Reeves killed Oulson as a result of he threw popcorn in his face, angering him as a result of it violated his self-image as an “alpha male.”

“He did not concern something,” Rosenwasser mentioned.

Nobody disputes a lot of the primary information. Reeves and Oulson didn’t know one another. That they had gone with their wives to see a matinee exhibiting of the Afghan Conflict movie “Lone Survivor,” the Reeveses taking seats in the again row, the Oulsons one row in entrance of them, barely to the suitable.

Because the previews started and regardless of an announcement to show off cellphones, Oulson continued texting his 22-month-old daughter’s day care. Reeves leaned over and advised him to cease — Reeves says politely, Oulson’s widow and others say it seemed like an order. After Oulson bluntly refused, maybe with profanity, Reeves went to complain to the supervisor. When Reeves returned, seeing that Oulson had put his cellphone away, he advised Oulson that if he would not have advised the supervisor if he identified he would comply.

What occurred over the following few seconds is the place the tales diverge, till Oulson grabbed Reeves’ popcorn and flicked it again into Reeves’ face. Reeves pulled his .380 handgun, lunged ahead and fired one shot, killing Oulson and practically severing the finger of Oulson’s spouse, Nicole, who had reached out to tug her husband again to his seat.

Escobar mentioned the proof proves their rivalry that through the disputed seconds, Oulson, earlier than being shot, threw his cellphone at Reeves, putting him in the face, after which appeared able to climb over the seats and assault, reaching towards him.

Reeves testified Thursday that in his total legislation enforcement profession he had by no means encountered somebody so uncontrolled and he feared he was about to be killed. Given his age, arthritis and different bodily illnesses, Reeves contended he couldn’t have defended himself besides by shooting.

Escobar mentioned that it took lower than three-quarters of a second between the popcorn toss and the shot. That’s too quick for it to be the rationale Reeves fired, he mentioned.

“Not possible,” Escobar mentioned.

However Rosenwasser contended Reeves’ story was a lie. Safety video doesn’t present Oulson throwing his cellphone, the prosecutor mentioned, and Reeves had no harm on his face the place he says it hit him. However the video does present Oulson grabbing Reeves’ popcorn bag, tossing it at him and Reeves firing. Witnesses testified they heard Reeves then mutter, “throw popcorn at me.”

He mentioned Reeves’ story about fearing for his life, that he was a bodily “fragile egg” regardless of having simply come again from a searching journey and Oulson being uncontrolled are all fabrications. They’re aimed, Rosenwasser mentioned, at masking up the truth that Reeves has an “alpha male mindset” who favored the adrenaline rush of being a police officer and SWAT commander. He killed Oulson in anger after he had his ego damage by being challenged and having popcorn thrown in his face, Rosenwasser mentioned.

He mentioned Reeves by no means fired his gun as he moved by way of the theft/murder bureau, fugitive apprehension and SWAT, but in some way this movie theater argument over a cellphone escalated to the purpose Reeves confronted essentially the most out-of-control, scariest individual he ever confronted and needed to shoot.

“In his total profession that’s the most he has ever been scared? Completely unreal,” Rosenwasser mentioned.