Retiree Fulfills Business Dreams, Owns 17 Beauty Salons in Walmart

Steve Ojeshina labored for 28 years within the automotive business. In1989 he began at Nissan and moved to Basic Motors in 1995. Whereas working as a mechanical engineer, Ojeshina lived everywhere in the world in locations like Japan, China, and Australia. Upon returning to the U.S. in 2004, Ojeshina settled in Michigan and labored for 13 extra years till retiring in 2017.
Like many retired People, Ojeshina determined to maneuver to South Florida and rapidly turned bored. Ojeshina needed to do extra together with his life. When he was youthful, he dreamed of proudly owning his personal enterprise to affect the lives of others and cross it right down to his youngsters. With that concept in thoughts, Ojeshina explored franchising. He opened his first SmartStyle franchise in 2018, which rapidly grew to 17 areas by 2019.
“I’ve a complete of 17 magnificence salons; they’re all positioned inside Walmart,” Ojeshina advised BLACK ENTERPRISE.
“I took over the primary six salons in April 2018, and I expanded by buying 11 extra salons in September 2019. The Franchisor is Regis Company,” Ojeshina shared.
“Our areas are within the Tampa and Orlando markets and have good money stream and revenues.”
The Energy of the Franchise Mannequin
Ojeshina was drawn to franchising and SmartStyle as a result of it’s a longtime enterprise with an amazing status, glorious buyer base, good model consciousness, and glorious administration assist.
“Franchises are confirmed ideas with most, if not all, their methods in place. Within the case of SmartStyle, I had the liberty and skill to run the enterprise as if it was an impartial enterprise with little to no restrictions—which was very engaging to me.”
Together with his success at SmartStyle, Ojeshina determined to diversify and spend money on a unique business. He felt a robust ardour for serving to others reside comfortable and wholesome life. Ojeshina opened his first StretchLab Studio franchise in Wesley Chapel in November 2021. He opened a second location in March 2022. His third location is scheduled to open in July 2022 in Tampa, adopted by two extra. Whereas there are a number of boutique health franchise alternatives, Ojeshina selected a one-on-one assisted stretching franchise as a result of he noticed it as a contemporary wellness idea that didn’t exist in his neighborhood.
Generational Wealth
Ojeshina plans to cross his companies to his son, daughter, and grandchildren. His recommendation for potential enterprise house owners is to select a enterprise they love and are very enthusiastic about, have a function and drive to assist others, and be sure you analysis the viability of your chosen business. Ojeshina additionally advises enterprise house owners to pay very shut consideration to revenue and loss statements like income, bills, and money stream (which is your backside line). He says you will need to create sturdy enterprise and monetary plans that embody funding, advertising and marketing, and promoting funds.
“Research the native, state, and federal laws, and in case you’re investing in a longtime franchise, go to a number of areas in your space and discuss with present house owners to hunt information and recommendation.”
“Beginning my very own companies has been a superb method to pursue my goals of turning into an entrepreneur whereas passing my legacy — abilities, work ethics, information, knowledge, and companies to the following era. It additionally retains my thoughts energetic by studying new concepts from different businessmen and businesswomen that I’m very lucky to work together with. It helps to satisfy my social life.”