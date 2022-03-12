Return of the Microbus? Volkswagen unveils electric ‘hippie bus’

Michael Dobuski/ABC Information

(NEW YORK) — Volkswagen has pulled the wraps off its ID Buzz: a van the corporate is billing as a religious successor to its iconic Microbus. However whereas the unique “hippie bus” was powered by a tiny four-cylinder engine behind the rear axle, the brand new one runs fully on electrical energy.

Chad Kirchner, editor-in-chief EV Pulse, says regardless of the retro appears to be like and EV powertrain, the Buzz’s principal focus is practicality.

“It is designed to be form of a mainstream people-hauler first. Simply with cues to play into that retro attraction of the Microbus,” Kirchner mentioned.

Volkswagen launched the primary Microbus, the T1, in 1950. Over the subsequent few many years, the automobile turned synonymous with the “counterculture” motion. Microbuses had been typically given vivid, psychedelic paint jobs, replete with flowers and peace symbols. Sort 2s are featured prominently on album covers from Bob Dylan and The Seaside Boys, and might simply be noticed in footage from Woodstock. Early Microbuses shared an engine with the VW Beetle of the period. The brand new Buzz, equally, shares a powertrain with one other VW stablemate.

The Buzz sits on VW’s “MEB” electrical structure, which additionally underpins the model’s electrical crossover, the ID4. The corporate hasn’t but launched specs for the American-market Buzz, however did reveal the European mannequin will include a 201-horsepower electrical motor powering the rear wheels. As for electrical vary, Kirchner says he is anticipating it to be near the ID4’s 268-mile determine. The Buzz is about 5 inches longer than the ID4, and in accordance with VW, the European model has 138 cubic ft of cargo space.

“If you would like a bit of more room you are going to need the ID Buzz,” mentioned Kirchner.

Numbers apart, Kirchner says automobile patrons’ fond recollections of basic VW buses may show to be the Buzz’s principal promoting level.

“There’s positively a big group of individuals on the market who’re nostalgic for the outdated Microbus,” he added.

Todd Olson is the co-founder of Buses By The Seaside, a automobile membership for Microbus fanatics. He says he first turned inquisitive about buses after attending a Grateful Lifeless live performance in 1992.

“That is when all of it made sense,” he informed ABC Audio. “I noticed all these Volkswagen vans, the place folks can dwell in them… in order that began the bug.”

Olson says he is now owned, restored, and offered over fifty completely different Volkswagen buses, and says he is found a vibrant fanatic neighborhood within the course of.

“Patrons of Volkswagen [buses], they’re counterculture folks, they’re a bit of completely different,” he says. “They dance to a special beat.”

As for whether or not the brand new Buzz can dance to that rhythm, Olson says his preliminary impressions are constructive.

“I feel it is a very cool idea,” mentioned Olsen. “I am excited to see the automobile.”

However he has issues that the restricted vary of an electrical automobile may put a damper on its attraction.

“The homeowners of these vans — they wish to roll, they wish to journey and observe the Grateful Lifeless … observe Phish,” mentioned Olson. “That pure-EV automobile sadly simply would not have the vary but.”

The Buzz is ready to go on sale in Europe later this 12 months. It hits US dealerships in 2024. Olson says regardless of his reservations, he nonetheless desires to take it for a check drive.

“When the brand new one hits the showroom flooring, we’re positively going to go give it a strive,” he mentioned.

