Return to what? People flock to sports, movies and restaurants but stay away from the office

As the pandemic reaches the two-year mark in the U.S., many people are returning to normal, attending sporting events, taking plane trips and going to movies and restaurants. But they’re still not returning to the office.

Last week, office occupancy in Dallas-Fort Worth dipped to 44%, down from 52% in early December, which was a post-pandemic peak. That was when the omicron variant arrived and soon led to another surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

While Dallas’ office occupancy is low, the region ranks among the stronger markets. Last week, office occupancy was 30% in Chicago, 31% in New York and 35% in Los Angeles, according to Kastle Systems, a security provider that tracks people entering and leaving office buildings around the country.

Three Texas metros — D-FW, Houston and Austin — have consistently ranked near the top in this metric during the pandemic, and trends appear poised to improve.

Texas’ COVID hospitalizations have fallen sharply in the past month, and on Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased safety protocols. People living in roughly 70% of the country, including Dallas and Collin counties, can stop wearing masks and no longer need to avoid crowds or maintain social distancing.

The change in CDC guidance should boost employers’ efforts to get workers to return to the office, and people have already moved forward on other activities.

As of last week, attendance at National Basketball Association games was running about 93% of pre-pandemic levels, Kastle reported. The Dallas Mavericks have drawn back an even higher share of fans.

Restaurant dining, air travel and movies attracted over 87% of their pre-pandemic crowds last week.

“This is no longer about health and safety because the same people who aren’t going into the office are choosing to do other things,” said Mark Ein, Kastle’s chairman. “They’ve developed new rhythms, patterns and habits for work. And breaking that inertia now is very difficult.”

Said Angela Farley, chief operating officer of the Dallas Regional Chamber: “It just shows that human nature holds, right? People make different choices based on what’s convenient or enjoyable for them.”

Employees often say working from home has improved their personal lives and job performance. In one survey, 42% of remote workers said they’d look for another job or even quit if forced to return to the worksite.

But companies believe in-person work creates a stronger culture, more collaboration and better mentoring. Law firms in D-FW have been especially effective at getting employees back into the office.

On Feb. 17, office occupancy at D-FW law firms was 82%, far above the 44% mark for all industries here, according to Kastle Systems.

Nationwide, the legal industry has had higher occupancy rates throughout the pandemic, but the difference is much greater in D-FW.

“I think it’s a personality type,” said Chris Schwegmann, a trial lawyer and managing partner at Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann in Dallas. “As early as June 2020, our folks were just begging to come back to the office. They said they’d wear masks to get back in.”

The firm specializes in litigation, and many of its 42 lawyers spend hours together hammering out strategies and arguments. They also create “binders and binders of documents,” he said.

“We like to touch the paper to help us organize our thoughts,” Schwegmann said. “That’s tough to do from home.”

Locke Lord, a law firm with about 300 employees in Dallas, got people back into the office early in the pandemic. It wanted to protect summer learning programs and get workers to ease back into the fold.

“If you give people flexibility and an incentive — maybe some collaborative, collegial activities that remind them why it’s a good thing — you’ll get them into the office,” said Elizabeth Mack, managing partner of Locke Lord’s Dallas office.

While some lawyers come in every day, she doesn’t envision a return to a Monday-through-Friday schedule for most employees. “And that’s OK,” she said, because they proved they can be highly productive from home.

In the summer of 2020, the law firm had about 60% of employees in the office, she said. In recent days, in-person attendance has been over 80%.

“It has not been disappointing,” Mack said about the turnout, “and it’s really nice to be in the office together.”

Ein of Kastle Systems cited several factors for the higher occupancy levels in D-FW, Houston and Austin, and he expects the gaps to persist.

The Texas metros don’t rely on mass transit as much as other major cities, which is an advantage in getting workers back. The state also has a famous pro-business approach on the economy with many lawmakers pushing communities to return to normal.

He expects office occupancy in the three Texas metros to top 70% by summer, roughly 20 points higher than the national average. Employers everywhere will make a stronger push to return soon, and he believes the message will resonate.

“You’ll see more and more companies asking their people to come back — and people realizing there’s a lot they miss,” Ein said.