REVOLT Joins Forces with DJ EFN and Rock the Bells on Hip-Hop Documentary Film Series Coming Home

Main Black-owned multimedia firm REVOLT introduced two new installments of Coming House, the hit documentary movie sequence that explores hip-hop’s vast affect throughout varied cultures. Following main DJ, host and document label government DJ EFN and his crew as they journey to completely different international locations, Coming House gives a deeper look into the scope of hip-hop tradition everywhere in the world.
Directed by DJ EFN and co-produced by his Crazy Hood Film Academy and Rock the Bells—the worldwide life-style model devoted to elevating hip-hop tradition based by LL COOL J, REVOLT will debut this impactful content material throughout its streaming and linear channels, in line with a press release.
That includes two movies that doc hip-hop tradition in Colombia and South Africa, these new iterations of Coming House observe alongside DJ EFN and his crew as they use the widespread language of music to information and familiarize them with overseas locations. With tradition on the forefront of all the things REVOLT gives, the fast-growing multimedia platform continues to uplift Black voices worldwide with recent content material for at this time’s technology in thoughts. Dedicated to telling tales from throughout the Black diaspora, REVOLT is placing the Black expertise on a worldwide stage by its increasing footprint and storytelling alongside key content material creators and tastemakers.
“Our focus at REVOLT is telling world tales by the lens of hip-hop and connecting Black tradition throughout the diaspora,” mentioned Detavio Samuels, chief government officer of REVOLT.
“Teaming up with DJ EFN and Rock the Bells to convey this unbelievable slate of documentaries to life is one other instance of our dedication to partnering with prime expertise and main voices to create content material that modifications the narrative of Black tradition globally.”
Identified for his unfiltered conversations with A-list visitor stars on REVOLT’s hit sequence Drink Champs, hip-hop activist DJ EFN produced and directed the primary Coming House documentary in 2013 to spotlight the hip-hop scene in Cuba. The movie went on to be featured in prime movie festivals around the globe earlier than airing on REVOLT’s community. Further installments featured Vietnam, Haiti and Peru. The most recent entries within the movie sequence give attention to the music scenes within the South American nation of Colombia and throughout South Africa.
“I began Coming House to return to my roots in Cuba nearly 10 years in the past, the place I realized that no matter how completely different our cultures are, we’ll all the time discover ourselves within the individuals we meet by our widespread love of hip-hop tradition,” mentioned DJ EFN, DJ, host and document label government.
“Our new physique of labor happening in Colombia and South Africa had been highly effective exchanges of music that I’m excited to share with the REVOLT viewers.”
“Rock The Bells was created to raise hip-hop tradition from its roots to modern-day” mentioned James Cuthbert, president of Rock The Bells.
“Coming House is a masterful take a look at the worldwide affect of hip-hop and highlights DJ EFN and REVOLT’s dedication to lifting up the tradition.”
Kicking off with Coming House: Colombia, the movie brings viewers into the hip-hop tradition in Colombia as DJ EFN and his Loopy Hood Movie Academy crew find out how music has supplied a platform for residents usually struggling to be heard. That includes appearances from native artists MC Killer, La Etnnia, Crack Household, Clika Underground and extra, the documentary takes an inside take a look at musicians fusing hip-hop and Latin music. The most recent installment within the sequence, Coming House: South Africa, brings DJ EFN and buddies Charles Ribeiro, Huge Drain, Trek6 and Wrekonize to South Africa the place they discover the hip-hop scene with the assistance of native musicians and acquaintances to disclose a vibrant tradition impressed by social justice, patriotism and love of all issues music.
Coming House: Colombia will premiere on REVOLT’s streaming and linear channels on Monday, Could 30 at 10:00 p.m. Japanese Time which shall be intently adopted by Coming House: South Africa on Monday, June 13 at 10:00 p.m. Japanese Time.