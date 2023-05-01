Revolutionary Singer, Actor, and Activist, Harry Belafonte, Dies at 96

Harry Belafonte, the singer whose dynamic a cappella shout of “Day-O!” from “The Banana Boat Song” and other music from world folk traditions propelled him to international stardom. Mr. Belefonte, an integral part of the Civil Rights movement, used his entertainment fortune to support the movement. He was an influential, international superstar. Mr. Belefonte died on April 25 at his home in Manhattan. He was 96.

According to Ken Sunshine, Mr. Belefonte’s spokesman, the cause of death was congestive heart failure.

Born to Jamaican immigrants, Mr. Belefonte grew up in poverty during the Depression. He became a major Black crossover success in popular music. He went on to shatter glass ceilings in the entertainment industry during his five decades as a movie, TV, and stage star. His artistic and humanitarian work frequently overlapped, reflecting his belief that “the role of art isn’t just to show life as it is but to show life as it should be.”

A confidant of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Mr. Belafonte spent years as a liaison between the civil rights movement and the entertainment capitals of Hollywood and New York City. He also used his clout to promote the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa and famine relief through efforts such as the “We Are the World” recording and concerts in 1985.

An outspoken artist, Mr. Belefonte made a huge impact on the world as an entertainer and a humanitarian. We are praying for comfort for all who loved him, but especially for his close family and friends.

