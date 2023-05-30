florida-news

Reward being offered after man shot, killed in Apopka

May 30, 2023
(Photo of Travis Grubbs via Crimeline)

APOPKA, Fla.Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Apopka Monday night.

Shortly, after 9:30 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue for a shooting and found the victim, later identified as 36-year-old Travis Grubbs, who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, investigators said they have no suspect information.

Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

To submit a tip, you’re asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

