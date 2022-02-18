Reward increased to $170,000 for information that leads to safe return of Lina Sardar Khil

Islamic Center of San Antonio increase its reward by $20,000 to $120,000
SAN ANTONIO – The Islamic Center of San Antonio has increased its reward for the safe return of missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil by $20,000.
On Wednesday, the Islamic Center upped its reward to $120,000 and the Crime Stoppers reward remains at $50,000, bringing the total combined reward to $170,000.
Lina disappeared on Dec. 20 from a playground in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road.
If you have a tip, call SAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.
